Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Home Remedies That Will Relieve You Of Constipation Naturally

5 Home Remedies That Will Relieve You Of Constipation Naturally

Being constipated means your bowel movements are tough or happen less often than normal. Almost everyone goes through it sooner or later. Usually it is not that serious, but you will feel much better when your body is back on track.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 23, 2017 01:53 IST
2-Min Read






  
  
  
Being constipated means your bowel movements are tough or happen less often than normal. Almost everyone goes through it sooner or later. Usually it is not that serious, but you will feel much better when your body is back on track. The normal length of time between bowel movements varies widely from person to person. Some people have them three times a day. Others have them only once or twice a week. Some common symptoms are few bowel movements, hard or small stools, throwing up and swollen belly or belly pain. Some home remedies to get rid of constipation are: 

Olive oil:



Photo Credit: iStock

Pure olive oil is much more than just a healthy and tasty fat. It can also help relieve constipation. It stimulates your digestive system, which helps get things moving through your colon, and taken regularly it can prevent constipation as well. 

Lemon: The citric acid in lemon juice acts as a stimulant for your digestive system, and can also help flush out toxins and undigested material that may have built up along the walls of the colon. Mixing the juice with water not only lessens the intensity of the lemon flavor, but helps get you the fluids you need to get everything moving normally again. 
Coffee: Caffeine is a natural stimulant for the digestive system, so indulging in a cup of coffee will help you. 1-2 cups is fine, but make sure you don't overdo it-too much can actually have the opposite effect. If you drink it an excess, it can cause constipation by dehydrating your body and drawing out water that would normally soften your stool. 

Baking soda: Baking soda is a very effective home remedy. It works incredibly well for constipation (and stomach aches in general) because it is a bicarbonate, which will encourage air to come out of you one way or another, and relieve pain from pressure. It also re-alkalizes the stomach, neutralizing the acid a little bit and helping things pass through your gut. 

Fiber:



Photo Credit: iStock

Fiber acts like a pipe cleaner, scrubbing food and waste particles from your digestive tract and soaking up water. You should eat 20 to 35 grams of fiber a day to stay regular. Foods particularly high in fiber include bran cereals, beans, lentils, oatmeal, almonds, barley, many vegetables, and fresh and dried fruits. If you're constipated and taking in additional fiber, be sure to drink more water than usual to keep your stool soft and easy to pass.

