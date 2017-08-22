Home » Living Healthy » 5 Home Remedies That Will Help You Stop Burping
5 Home Remedies That Will Help You Stop Burping
Burping is the act when you expel out gas from your stomach. Usually gas, burping and bloating are harmless and do not require any aggressive treatment but one should not ignore them. Here are tips to stop burping.
Simple tips to help stop burping
Belching or burping is medically referred to as eructation. It is the act when you expel out gas from your stomach. Usually gas, burping and bloating are harmless and do not require any aggressive treatment but one should not ignore them. Burping is involuntary but is caused due to indigestion, gastric problems, heart burn and acid reflux. Frequent burping can be because of ulcers or problem in the gall bladders. Some home remedies that can help to stop burping are mentioned below.
Ginger: One of the most popular methods of treating stomach and gastrointestinal disorders is ginger. Eating a few pieces of ginger twice or thrice a day would help curing stomach problems which further leads to burping.
Yogurt: Another very common food that helps in stopping burps is yogurt. Its live bacteria takes care of the stomach problems and develops good bacteria in the stomach. Yoghurt is the best way to replace milk and other dairy products as they cause burping. Even buttermilk can be helpful.
Mint: Mint again, is very refreshing and a common food item. Mint gives relief to the stomach and gas relating problems. Chewing few mint leaves everyday is a great remedy or you can prepare a mint tea by boiling few leaves in a glass of warm water.
Lemon: Lemon is very helpful for chronic burps. One tablespoon of lemon juice and baking soda is beneficial before the meals and would help in the digestion of acids.
Intake of Fluids: Increasing the amount of fluids might be advantageous for people who burp a lot. Fluids, especially water will be really helpful. Also, carbonated drinks and alcoholic beverages will be harmful and it is better to avoid them.
Ginger: One of the most popular methods of treating stomach and gastrointestinal disorders is ginger. Eating a few pieces of ginger twice or thrice a day would help curing stomach problems which further leads to burping.
Yogurt: Another very common food that helps in stopping burps is yogurt. Its live bacteria takes care of the stomach problems and develops good bacteria in the stomach. Yoghurt is the best way to replace milk and other dairy products as they cause burping. Even buttermilk can be helpful.
Mint: Mint again, is very refreshing and a common food item. Mint gives relief to the stomach and gas relating problems. Chewing few mint leaves everyday is a great remedy or you can prepare a mint tea by boiling few leaves in a glass of warm water.
Lemon: Lemon is very helpful for chronic burps. One tablespoon of lemon juice and baking soda is beneficial before the meals and would help in the digestion of acids.
Intake of Fluids: Increasing the amount of fluids might be advantageous for people who burp a lot. Fluids, especially water will be really helpful. Also, carbonated drinks and alcoholic beverages will be harmful and it is better to avoid them.
Comments