ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Great Health Benefits Of Black Pepper You Never Knew

5 Great Health Benefits Of Black Pepper You Never Knew

Black pepper is known for the amazing aroma and flavor that it adds to your food. But that's not all that it is capable of doing. Black Pepper is rich in minerals as such manganese, copper, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, iron and potassium. Apart from that, it is also a great source of vital vitamins like riboflavin, vitamin C, K, and B-6. It is also high in dietary fiber, and contains decent amounts of proteins and carbohydrates as well. Here are 5 great health benefits of black pepper you never knew.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 16, 2017 12:09 IST
2-Min Read
5 Great Health Benefits Of Black Pepper You Never Knew

Health Benefits of Black Pepper: Here are 5 great health benefits of black pepper you never knew.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Black pepper rich in necessary minerals, vitamins and fiber.
  2. Black pepper helps in improving digestion and booting skin health.
  3. Promoting weight loss and respiratory relief are other benefits of pepper
Black pepper is known for the amazing aroma and flavour that it adds to your food. It gives that much-needed final touch to your recipes. But that's not all that black pepper is capable of doing. Black Pepper is rich in minerals as such manganese, copper, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, iron and potassium. Apart from that, it is also a great source of vital vitamins like riboflavin, vitamin C, K, and B-6. It is also high in dietary fiber, and contains decent amounts of proteins and carbohydrates as well.
black pepper

Photo Credit: iStock



Here are 5 great health benefits of black pepper you never knew.

1. Better Digestion
RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'Here's How You Can Inculcate Healthy Sleeping Habits In Your Child'


Intake of peeper boosts the hydrochloric acid secretion in your stomach, thus helping improve digestion. It also helps in the prevention of intestinal gas, and promotes sweating and urination which are essential in getting rid of bodily wastes and toxins.

2. Improved Skin Health

Pepper is known to cure vitiligo, a skin disease in which some areas of skin lose normal pigmentation and start turning white. Not just that, it also lowers down your chances of developing skin cancer due to excess UV radiation.

3. Relief from respiratory problems

Pepper can effectively help treat cold and cough. It can also help provide relief from sinus and nasal congestion. It is very popularly used in preparing Ayurvedic tonics for respiratory relief.

4. Anti-bacterial Nature

The antibacterial properties of black pepper help keep the risk of infections and insect bites at bay.

5. Aids in Weight loss

The external layer of peppercorn aids in the break-down of cells. This way, pepper helps in shedding those unwanted kilos.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------