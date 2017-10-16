Home » Living Healthy » 5 Great Health Benefits Of Black Pepper You Never Knew
5 Great Health Benefits Of Black Pepper You Never Knew
Black pepper is known for the amazing aroma and flavor that it adds to your food. But that's not all that it is capable of doing. Black Pepper is rich in minerals as such manganese, copper, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, iron and potassium. Apart from that, it is also a great source of vital vitamins like riboflavin, vitamin C, K, and B-6. It is also high in dietary fiber, and contains decent amounts of proteins and carbohydrates as well. Here are 5 great health benefits of black pepper you never knew.
Health Benefits of Black Pepper: Here are 5 great health benefits of black pepper you never knew.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Black pepper rich in necessary minerals, vitamins and fiber.
- Black pepper helps in improving digestion and booting skin health.
- Promoting weight loss and respiratory relief are other benefits of pepper
Here are 5 great health benefits of black pepper you never knew.
1. Better Digestion
Intake of peeper boosts the hydrochloric acid secretion in your stomach, thus helping improve digestion. It also helps in the prevention of intestinal gas, and promotes sweating and urination which are essential in getting rid of bodily wastes and toxins.
2. Improved Skin Health
Pepper is known to cure vitiligo, a skin disease in which some areas of skin lose normal pigmentation and start turning white. Not just that, it also lowers down your chances of developing skin cancer due to excess UV radiation.
3. Relief from respiratory problems
Pepper can effectively help treat cold and cough. It can also help provide relief from sinus and nasal congestion. It is very popularly used in preparing Ayurvedic tonics for respiratory relief.
4. Anti-bacterial Nature
The antibacterial properties of black pepper help keep the risk of infections and insect bites at bay.
5. Aids in Weight loss
The external layer of peppercorn aids in the break-down of cells. This way, pepper helps in shedding those unwanted kilos.
Comments