5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free
Food safety ultimately boils down to the source of food - the kitchen; where food is prepared, processed and packaged. What can we do to make sure that our kitchen adheres to the best standards of hygiene?
Food safety has brought the lens to where food is processed - in the kitchen
Health is the first and foremost priority this year. The norm is always to ensure proper cleanliness of the surfaces around. Simple practices such as washing hands, maintaining distance and wearing mask are being implemented stringently to avoid health being compromised. The risk of contamination and spreading germs even further is very real. Food safety, in particular, has also come under the lens, as people are attempting to follow the best sanitation practices for what they eat. Food safety ultimately boils down to the source of food - the kitchen; where food is prepared, processed and packaged. What can we do to make sure that our kitchen adheres to the best standards of hygiene?
Here Are 5 Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean & Germ-Free:
1. Gas Stove
The gas stove is one area which can become a breeding ground for infections over time. Experts suggest cleaning the stove after every meal with a mix of soap or detergent and water. This simple practice is a good way to maintain cleanliness and hygiene of the kitchen and the food that is being cooked.
2. Kitchen Counters and Slabs
Kitchen counters and slabs is where vegetables, fruits and other ingredients are kept before being washed. It is important that the kitchen slabs should be spick and span in order to prevent contamination of produce with germs at the preparation stage of recipes. The chopping board, too, is one surface which is integral to cooking, and must be cleaned regularly. Use a mixture of salt and lemon water for best results.
3. Vegetables and Fruits
When it comes to food safety, not just the surrounding areas but the food itself should be of the highest quality. To combat the risk of contamination in food, it is advisable to take the necessary precautions by cleaning your vegetables properly before they are consumed. Home remedies may not prove effective in this case, which is why experts highly recommend Marico's Veggie Clean. This 100% naturally derived fruits & vegetables cleanser helps remove 99.9% germs, pesticides & waxes without the use of chlorine, alcohol and chemicals.
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains, "In the current scenario, we often opt for healthier eating habits, use of superfoods and addition of more greens to our diet but take the most fundamental step of cleaning our produce rather lightly. I believe in using a product that is scientifically proven and certified by Indian labs and international bodies. Veggie Clean from Marico is a specialized fruits & vegetables cleanser which is made with 100% naturally derived ingredients and is proven to remove 99.9% germs, pesticides and waxes from the surface."
Marico's Veggie Clean is 100% safe to use & is certified by Indian & International experts. It's also great on the consumer's pocket giving you 40 washes in just Rs 99. Click here to buy the product.
4. Utensils & Storage
An important facet of food safety is the utensils and containers it is stored in. Lentils and flours often get infested with pests over time which may lead to diseases and infections. Thus, it is absolutely essential to ensure that utensils and containers are washed after every use with a soap or detergent-based solution. Also, they must be completely dry before putting ingredients in them in order to reduce chances of spoilage.
5. Equipment
Blenders, mixers, refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, grills, toasters and more - whatever equipment is used in the kitchen must be spotlessly clean as a thumb rule. The microwave specially can often become messy and dirty, and must be cleaned often with a cleaning solution. Experts suggest using a vinegar and water based cleaner for the same. Simply heat up the bowl in the microwave for a few minutes and use a sponge to get rid of the stains quickly.
The idea is to keep the kitchen neat and clean at all times. Once kitchen tools and raw materials adhere to the highest sanitation standards, you will be rest assured of a germ-free, healthy kitchen always.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, and specifications of the advertised product provided by Marico. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.