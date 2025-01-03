Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Drinks To Avoid When Trying To Lose Weight

Your diet, lifestyle, meal timings, portion size and metabolic rate are some factors that affect weight loss.
Fruit juices are deprived of fibre

Eating a calorie deficit diet can help you lose weight. However, there are several other factors that can affect the amount of weight you lose. Your diet, lifestyle, meal timings, portion size, metabolic rate and others are some of these. Many often neglect the amount of liquid calories they are consuming throughout the day. This can can unknowingly hamper weight loss results. Here we have a list of drinks that you should avoid when trying to shed weight.

Drinks to avoid when trying to lose weight

Fruit juices



Contrary to popular belief, fruit juices are not the best choice when trying to lose weight. Fruit juices are deprived of fibre and loaded with calories and sugar content. Therefore, it is best to eat the fruit as it is.

Carbonated drinks



Carbonated drinks are nutritionally deprived and loaded with added sugar. Too much consumption of sodas is also linked with an increased risk of several health conditions.

Alcohol

Alcoholic drinks are often referred to as 'empty' calories. This means these drinks are loaded with calories with no or minimum nutrition. Additionally, mixers increase the overall calorie count.

Energy drinks

If you are drinking energy drinks after an intense workout, you might not get desired results. Energy drinks contain high amount of caffeine and other stimulants. These ingredients can cause increased heart rate and blood pressure. Most energy drinks are also loaded with sugar and unwanted calories.

Sugary coffee drinks

Your favourite drink might contain more calories than you think. Most coffee drink are loaded with syrups, flavourings and whipped creams. Therefore, stick to black or plain coffee when trying to lose weight.

For sustainable weight loss, it is wise to choose a healthy diet combined with regular exercise.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

