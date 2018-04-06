ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Common Side Effects Of Kratom Supplements

5 Common Side Effects Of Kratom Supplements

The leaves and extracts of kratom are used as a sedative and as a stimulant to improve physical endurance and to elevate mood.
  Updated: Apr 6, 2018
3-Min Read
Kratom or Mitragyna speciosa is an evergreen plant of the coffee family

HIGHLIGHTS

Kratom or Mitragyna speciosa is an evergreen plant of the coffee family. It is native to mainly the South Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar. The leaves and extracts of this plant are used as a sedative and as a stimulant to improve physical endurance and to elevate mood. There are two important aspects of this plant; it is both beneficial and harmful to health. This is one of the most important reasons why kratom is not approved for medical use. On one hand it treats digestive distress and chronic pain, and on the other hand, it exposes you to some health risks as well.

Kratom is available in the form of a capsule, stuffed with the powdered leaves of this plant. Its leaves can also be chopped and added to tea and can be smoked as well. Kratom exposes you to health risks when it is consumed daily and is taken by mouth.

Here's a list of the five side effects of kratom when consumed daily. Take a look.

1. Weight loss

To some, weight loss may not sound like a serious side effect. Instead, some people feel that it is a positive effect. But when you indulge in the daily consumption of kratom, you might get affected by a condition known as anorexia. In this condition, your appetite reduces drastically and induces unhealthy weight loss.

2. Insomnia

Regular and long-term consumption of kratom supplements may result in insomnia. If you have been on the drug for a prolonged period of time, chances are that it can interfere with your sleeping patterns. You might stay awake every night for no apparent reason.

3. Frequent urination

You may feel the urge to rush to the loo very often due to long-term consumption of kratom supplements. Frequent and increased urination is also an important side effect of the daily consumption of these supplements.

4. Low libido

Kratom supplements, when they become an addition, can interfere with your sex drive. They can lead to low libido. But this effect takes place when you are addicted to the drug.

5. Constant cravings

Initially, the benefits of this drug can be so potent that you may not feel like giving them up. However, over time, you can become addicted to them. So when you discontinue the consumption, you may find yourself craving for the drug even more. This effect, again, only takes place when you are addicted to kratom.

Prolonged consumption of anything is not good for your health and so is the case with kratom supplements. So be mindful of your portions and check how much of these supplements you are consuming and how often you take them. This will protect you from the side effects of these supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 


