4 Hyderabad Children Fall Critically Ill Post Measles Rubella Vaccine
Report mentions that around 6,13,523 children have been vaccinated till August 22nd and there have not been any complaints in other children.
MR-VAC vaccine is made for children between the ages of nine months and 15 years.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Children suffered from rashes, fever & abdominal pain post vaccination
- They were kept under observation for half a day
- Several cases have been reported against the MR Vaccine so far
Report mentions that around 6,13,523 children have been vaccinated till August 22nd and there have not been any complaints in other children. Amongst all the commotion, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started conducting awareness programmes to regain the faith of people but 164 schools in the city did not participate in the vaccination programmes. According to reports, GHMC Commissioner, B.Janardhan Reddy compared the campaign to the Pulse Polio campaign which made the state polio-free, and asked parents and the teachers to cooperate.
The commissioner tried to control the situation by asking citizens to not get swayed by false video and audio clips circulating on social media.The contoversial MR-VAC vaccine, which came into circulation to prevent measles and rubella, is made for children between the ages of nine months and 15 years. Several cases have been reported recently including the mysterious death of a 13-year-old girl. After her death Andhra Pradesh's State Human Rights Commission issued notices to principal secretary, medical and health, asking for investigation.
K. Chenchu Lakshmi, a resident of Tadepalli, had died within a few hours of receiving an MR vaccine on August 17. After her death, NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham moved the SHRC accusing officials of medical negligence, and demanding action against them but the authorities denied all accusations.