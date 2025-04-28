11 Essentials For A Healthy Monsoon Season
The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also increases the risk of various infections and health issues. Damp weather, water logging, and reduced sunlight create an ideal environment for the spread of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), maintaining good hygiene and a balanced diet during the monsoon is crucial for boosting immunity. Ensuring certain essentials are part of your daily routine can help safeguard your health. Here's a guide to the must-haves that can help you stay fit, happy, and disease-free during the rainy season.
Why precautions are necessary during monsoon
Monsoons not only bring joy but also heighten the risk of waterborne diseases like dengue, malaria, cholera, and fungal infections. Maintaining hygiene, proper nutrition, and staying dry are essential. WHO highlights the need for preventive health practices during seasonal changes. Let's look at the top 11 essentials for a healthy monsoon season.
1. Immunity-boosting foods
Include foods rich in vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants such as citrus fruits, bell peppers, and green leafy vegetables. A strong immune system can fend off common monsoon ailments like cold, flu, and throat infections.
2. Safe drinking water
Water contamination is a major concern. Always drink boiled or filtered water. WHO stresses the importance of clean drinking water to prevent gastrointestinal infections like diarrhoea and typhoid.
3. Antibacterial soaps and sanitisers
Hand hygiene becomes even more critical during monsoons. Use antibacterial soaps and alcohol-based sanitisers to wash away germs and prevent infections.
4. Rain gear
Staying dry helps avoid fungal infections and colds. Invest in a sturdy umbrella, waterproof jackets, and quick-drying footwear to protect yourself from getting soaked.
5. Mosquito repellents
Monsoon pools of stagnant water are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Use mosquito repellents, nets, and sprays to protect against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, as advised by WHO.
6. Healthy snacks
Avoid street food during the monsoon. Carry homemade, healthy snacks like roasted nuts, fruits, and protein bars to prevent stomach upsets caused by unhygienic food.
7. Anti-fungal powders
Moist environments promote fungal growth. Applying antifungal powders, especially on your feet and between toes, can prevent infections like athlete's foot.
8. Herbal teas and warm fluids
Switch to warm fluids such as ginger tea, turmeric milk, and herbal infusions. These not only soothe the throat but also help strengthen immunity and fight inflammation.
9. Home-cooked meals
Monsoon can affect digestion. WHO recommends consuming light, cooked meals that are easy on the stomach, such as khichdi, soups, and steamed vegetables.
10. First-aid kit
Minor cuts and bruises can easily get infected during the monsoon. Keep a well-stocked first-aid kit with antiseptics, band-aids, and essential medications handy.
11. Exercise indoors
Outdoor workouts can become risky during heavy rains. Shift to indoor activities like yoga, pilates, or home workout routines to maintain physical fitness without risking infections.
A few smart choices can help you enjoy the monsoon season without compromising your health. Stocking up on these 11 essentials can keep infections at bay and strengthen your immune defences. As the WHO advises, prioritising hygiene, nutrition, and preventive care is the best way to stay safe.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
