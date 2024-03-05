10 Ultra-Processed Foods That Are Bad For You & Healthy Alternatives
Below we share a list of ultra-processed foods you should avoid and also share foods you can consume as an alternative.
Packaged snacks are often high in sugars/sodium, artificial additives, and low in nutritional value
Ultra-processed foods are food products that have undergone extensive processing and often contain additives, preservatives, sweeteners, flavourings, emulsifiers, and other substances. These foods typically bear little resemblance to their original form and often contain low nutritional value.
Examples of ultra-processed foods include sugary snacks, soft drinks, pre-packaged snacks, instant noodles, and many ready-to-eat meals. Consuming a high amount of ultra-processed foods has been associated with various health concerns, including obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders. Keep reading as we share a list of ultra-processed foods you should avoid and also share foods you can consume as an alternative.
Here are some examples of ultra-processed foods that are generally considered less healthy and healthier alternatives:
1. Sugary breakfast cereals
Sugary breakfast cereals are high in added sugars, low in fibre, and often lack essential nutrients. Choose whole-grain or oat-based cereals with no added sugars, and add fresh fruits for sweetness as they are healthier alternatives.
2. Soda and sugary drinks
Soda and sugary drinks are abundant in added sugars, linked to obesity and other health issues. Opt for water, herbal tea, or infused water with natural flavours from fruits. You can also try lemonade with honey, etc.
3. Processed meats
Processed meats such as hot dogs and sausages are high in sodium, and preservatives, and often contain unhealthy fats. Choose lean cuts of fresh meat or plant-based alternatives like tofu or legumes.
4. Fast food burgers
Fast food burgers and other fast food items are often high in saturated fats, sodium, and often contain processed ingredients. Make homemade burgers using lean meat or plant-based patties, and load up on veggies for an extra nutritive boost.
5. Instant noodles
Instant noodles are very high in sodium, low in nutrients, and may contain preservatives. Opt for whole-grain or vegetable-based noodles with fresh vegetables and lean protein.
6. Commercial baked goods
Commercially baked goods such as pastries, doughnuts, cakes, and croissants are loaded with refined sugars, and unhealthy fats, and often lack nutrients. Bake your own treats using whole-grain flours, natural sweeteners, and add nuts or fruits.
7. Flavored yogurts
Most pre-packaged flavoured yogurts are high in added sugars and artificial flavourings. Choose plain, unsweetened yogurt and add fresh fruits or a drizzle of honey for sweetness.
8. Packaged snack bars
Packaged snack bars are often high in sugars, artificial additives, and low in nutritional value. Make your own snack bars using nuts, seeds, and dried fruits without added sugars.
9. Microwave popcorn
Pre-buttered or ready-to-make popcorn contains artificial flavourings, trans fats, and often high in sodium. Air-pop your own popcorn and add your choice of healthy seasonings.
10. Processed cheese products
Processed cheese products are high in saturated fats, sodium, and may contain additives. Choose natural cheeses in moderation or opt for plant-based alternatives.
In general, focusing on whole, minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is key for a balanced and nutritious diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
