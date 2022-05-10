ASK OUR EXPERTS

10 Tips To Fight Migraine Triggers

Migraines can be tough to deal with. In this article, we discuss tips through which you can avoid migraine triggers.
Migraines can br quite painful and need to identify triggers

Migraines can be painful and unbearable. Furthermore, it can be irritating trying to figure out what may be causing these migraines. It is important to identify your triggers in order to avoid them. Here are some common ways through which you can reduce common triggering migraines.

Here are some tips to avoid migraine triggers:

Watch what you eat


For most people, what they eat and how they eat can trigger their migraines. Be mindful and stray clear of junk foods or heavily processed foods. Furthermore, a well-balanced diet can help you receive all the necessary nutrients your body requires. Feeding your body with all good nutrients will help keep the migraines at bay.

Drink enough water

Another very common cause of migraines is not having enough water. One of the most common symptoms of dehydration is a headache. This might worsen for someone suffering from migraine. You are expected to consume at least 2.7-3.7 litres of water to stay hydrated. 

Take care of your stress

Stress is another very common reason behind migraines. Constant worries and stress can trigger intense migraines. Although they can be subdued through medication, it is ideal to actively take care of your mental health. 

Take necessary supplements 

As discussed above, eating a nutrient-rich diet can reduce your chances of triggering migraines. You can also incorporate eating supplements to make sure your body gets the right amount of nutrients it needs. Various supplements for vitamin B2, magnesium, melatonin, etc. have been proven to reduce migraines.

Plan a sleep schedule

A good night's sleep has a great impact on our health. Getting inadequate or disturbed sleep can cause migraines as well as fatigue. Hence, it is necessary to get enough good sleep if you want to avoid migraines. 

Record your migraine triggers

Migraine triggers vary from person to person. Although some triggers may apply to everyone, some specific triggers can cause worse migraines in some people. To navigate what may be triggering your migraines you can try keeping a diary. Recording when and what caused your migraines can help you avoid those triggers. For example, if you feel car lights at night trigger your migraines, you can avoid driving past sunset to reduce the possibility of migraines. 

Avoid caffeine 

One of the most common causes of migraines is coffee. Coffee causes a sudden burst of energy and also dehydrates the body. Both of these factors can trigger a migraine. Furthermore, caffeine or coffee-dependent individual might experience migraines with withdrawals. Hence, gradually minimising or completely avoiding coffee intake can help reduce the chances of migraine.

Avoid alcohol 

Alcohol is another drink responsible for severely dehydrating the body. Alcohol is considered one of the most common triggers for migraines. Hence, you are advised to avoid alcohol altogether. If not quit, try reducing your alcohol intake and drink water between drinks to make sure your body stays comparatively more hydrated.

Workout cautiously 

Stringent and high-intensity workouts can also trigger migraines. When you indulge in fast-paced or high-intensity workouts, your body might instantly feel dehydrated. However, that does not mean you should not indulge in workouts. Be careful and record what types of exercises might trigger your migraine and opt for the ones that are comfortable to follow. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

