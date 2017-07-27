Angelina Jolie Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis: 10 Things You Should Know
Bell's palsy is a temporary condition in which muscles on one side of the face become paralyzed or weak. It affects only one side of the face at a time, causing it to become stiff on that side or droop. It is often caused by some kind of stress or trauma.
1. Symptoms of Bell's palsy can be weakness, discomfort around the jaw and behind the ear, headache, loss of taste, paralysis on one side of the face, drooping of the eyelid and corner of the mouth and dizziness. It varies from person to person and ranges in severity from mild weakness to total paralysis.
2. Bell's palsy is more common in winter. Both men and women can suffer from it. Women who are pregnant, people who are diabetic or have upper respiratory ailments are at a higher risk.
3. Bell's palsy usually affects one side of the area. Chewing food becomes a problem. You cannot smile. It is not painful but; it may ache after a few days around the ear.
4. Many doctors believe that it is due to a viral infection such as viral meningitis or the common cold sore virus- herpes simplex causes the disorder. It can also occur due to tumors, influenza, high blood pressure, chronic middle ear infection and headaches.
5. Eye care is very essential in Bell's palsy as one cannot close the eye in initial stages of Bell's palsy. The doctor should provide with artificial tears in order to protect the cornea is moist and protected.
6. In most cases of Bell's palsy weakness is limited to one side of the face near forehead, eyelid or mouth. EMG (electromyography) can confirm the presence of nerve damage and determine the severity of nerve damage.
7. The treatment of Bell's palsy differs from individual to individual. Some may require high medications and other therapeutic options while in some cases the symptoms may subside gradually within fifteen days.
8. People who suffer from Bell's palsy should do some facial exercises; eat soft foods like yogurt and should regularly brush to prevent gum diseases.
9. Some people may suffer complications in severe case of Bell's palsy. The eyes may dry up which could lead to blindness or ulcers and the seventh carnival nerve may get damaged.
10. The possible complications of Bell's palsy may include crocodile tears, contracture, lagophthalmos and synkinesis.