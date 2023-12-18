10 Reasons Why Skipping Breakfast Is Bad For Your Health
Here we share some negative affects of skipping breakfast.
Breakfast provides your body with essential nutrients and energy to kickstart your metabolism and fuel your day. It has been linked to improved cognitive function, better weight management, and a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.
By skipping breakfast, you may miss out on important nutrients and increase your likelihood of overeating later in the day. Some studies have shown that people who skip breakfast tend to consume more high-calorie, sugary foods later in the day, which can negatively impact health and weight management. Read on as we share some negative affects of skipping breakfast.
Here are some reasons why skipping breakfast is bad for the health:
1. Decreased energy levels
Skipping breakfast can leave us feeling lethargic and low on energy throughout the day. Counteract this by having a nutritious breakfast that includes complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats to give you a sustained energy boost.
2. Impaired concentration and memory
Breakfast provides the fuel our brains need to function optimally. To fix this, choose brain-boosting foods like whole grains, fruits, and sources of omega-3 fatty acids, such as nuts or seeds.
3. Increased appetite and overeating later
Skipping breakfast often leads to increased hunger later in the day and a tendency to overeat. Instead have a satisfying breakfast that includes a balance of macros - carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. This will help keep you fuller for longer.
4. Nutrient deficiencies
Breakfast is a great opportunity to get essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Incorporate a variety of nutrient-dense foods into your breakfast, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and dairy products.
5. Slowed metabolism
Skipping breakfast can negatively impact our metabolism, making weight management more challenging. Counteract this by having a balanced breakfast that kickstarts your metabolism. Include sources of lean proteins, fibre, and good fats for optimal metabolic function.
6. Increased risk of chronic diseases
Regularly skipping breakfast has been linked to an increased risk of various chronic diseases, including heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Hence, you should make breakfast a priority and choose nutritious options like whole grain cereals, yogurts, or fruit smoothies.
7. Poor physical performance
Without breakfast, your body may lack the necessary fuel for physical activities. Have a breakfast rich in carbohydrates like whole grain toast, oatmeal, or whole fruits to provide sustained energy for workouts or daily physical activities.
8. Mood fluctuations
Skipping breakfast can contribute to mood swings, irritability, and a generally low mood. To prevent this, start having a breakfast that stabilises blood sugar levels, such as whole grain cereals paired with a source of protein and healthy fats.
9. Impaired digestion
Breakfast helps kickstart our digestive system after an overnight fast. Skipping it can lead to digestive problems such as bloating or constipation. To counteract this, choose fibre-rich options like whole grains, fruits, or veggies to support healthy digestion.
10. Reduced nutrient absorption
Having breakfast enhances nutrient absorption from the food we consume later in the day. Have a balanced breakfast that includes sources of healthy fats, which aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.
Overall, eating breakfast daily is essential for maintaining good health and overall well-being. It provides the necessary energy, nutrients, and mental clarity that set the tone for the rest of the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
