Top 10 Quick Home Remedy Secrets For A Healthier Life
An apple a day will keep your doctor away and a glass of pomegranate juice will push hypertension away. Raw garlic will be the cure for gastric problems, and summer headaches will be relieved with watermelons. In case of a sore throat, befriend honey and ginger as friends.
Check out these quick tips for a healthier being
HIGHLIGHTS
- Your overall health majorly depends on what you eat
- Pomegranate juice is the key to a healthy heart
- Cold banana milkshake helps with hangover
Here's a list of food items that will help you maintain overall health, and eliminate the need to see your doctor again and again:
1. Pomegranate juice is the key to a healthy heart and high blood count.
2. Out of home remedies for overall health, acidity can be treated by chewing basil leaves and also preventing ulcers. Cloves also serve the purpose.
3. Gastric problems can be resolved with one raw clove of garlic.
4. Migraine patients pay attention! Have an apple on an empty stomach every day to for relief.
5. Common cold, cough, sore throat and mucus formation can be ended with 2 teaspoons of honey combined with same amount of ginger juice.
6. Ear infections? Drop garlic juice in your ears for relief.
7. Constipation can be ended with the consumption of half a cup of cooked beets every morning.
8. Lemon water benefits include relief from nausea, indigestion, heartburn even stress and depression.
9. For a hangover, quit using soda and lemon, we have a better remedy. This one will also act as a remedy for overall health. Cold banana milkshake with honey comes with a good set of benefits. Cold milk will soothe stomach lining and banana and honey will help in building up the depleted blood sugar levels.
10. Prepare the best cough syrup at home - Tulsi juice, garlic juice and honey combined together and taken every three hours will help cure excess coughing.
Your kitchen is packed with natural healers. First sought to home remedies for overall health and then think of popping vitamins, or don't!