10 Nuts To Eats Daily For Hair Growth In Winter
Below we share a list of nuts you can add to your winter diet to boost hair growth.
Adding nuts to your daily winter diet can significantly improve hair health
Certain nuts can significantly boost hair health during winter. The cold season often brings dryness to both scalp and hair, leading to brittle strands and hair fall. Nuts are rich in essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, biotin, vitamin E, zinc, and protein, which nourish hair follicles, promote scalp health, and strengthen hair. Additionally, their natural oils combat dryness and improve hair texture, making them a perfect addition to a winter diet for maintaining vibrant and healthy locks. In this article, we share a list of nuts you can add to your winter diet to boost hair growth.
10 Nuts to eat daily for hair growth in winter
1. Almonds
Almonds are packed with biotin, vitamin E, and magnesium, which strengthen hair and prevent breakage. Their natural oils keep the scalp hydrated, reducing flakiness caused by winter dryness.
2. Walnuts
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B7 (biotin), and antioxidants, walnuts support hair growth and improve scalp circulation. They also prevent hair thinning and add shine to dull hair.
3. Cashews
High in zinc and iron, cashews promote better oxygen delivery to hair roots, supporting hair growth. Their copper content also enhances the natural colour of hair, preventing premature greying.
4. Pistachios
Pistachios are a good source of biotin, which is essential for reducing hair fall. They also provide protein and fatty acids that strengthen hair strands and improve elasticity.
5. Hazelnuts
Hazelnuts are rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, which repair damaged hair and protect against environmental stressors like cold weather. They also enhance hair texture and shine.
6. Brazil nuts
Loaded with selenium, Brazil nuts support a healthy scalp and stimulate hair follicles for growth. Selenium deficiency is linked to hair loss, making these nuts essential for hair health.
7. Peanuts
Peanuts are a great source of protein, biotin, and niacin, all of which contribute to stronger and fuller hair. They also improve blood flow to the scalp, promoting healthier hair growth.
8. Pine nuts
Pine nuts contain omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E, which moisturise the scalp, reduce dandruff, and enhance hair strength. Their antioxidants also protect hair from winter damage.
9. Macadamia nuts
These nuts are rich in healthy fats and magnesium, which hydrate hair strands and improve scalp health. Their nourishing properties help combat split ends and winter dryness.
10. Chestnuts
Chestnuts are a good source of vitamin B and potassium, which improve blood flow to hair follicles, promoting growth. They also combat dryness, leaving hair soft and manageable.
Adding a small handful of these nuts to your daily winter diet—either as a snack, in salads, or blended into smoothies—can significantly improve hair health. Their nutrient profile supports not only hair growth but also the strength and hydration needed to withstand winter's harsh effects.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
