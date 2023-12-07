10 Healthy Snacks You Can Eat This Winter Without Gaining Weight
In this article, we share a list of healthy snacks that will boost your health and prevent weight gain in winter.
Dark chocolate is a low-calorie, high in nutrients snack perfect for winters
Healthy snacking can play a role in preventing weight gain during the winter, although it is not a guarantee. Weight gain in winter can be attributed to a combination of factors such as decreased physical activity, increased appetite, and consumption of calorie-dense foods.
By opting for healthy snack options, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, you can help manage your appetite and control your calorie intake. These snacks tend to be lower in calories, higher in fibre, and more nutrient-dense than processed snacks.
Additionally, healthy snacking can help stabilise blood sugar levels and maintain energy levels throughout the day, which may help prevent overeating during meals. It can also help curb unhealthy cravings for sugary or fatty foods. Read on as we share a list of healthy snacks that will boost your health and prevent weight gain in winter.
10 Healthy snacks to ensure you don't gain weight this winter:
1. Roasted chickpeas
High in protein and fibre, roasted chickpeas make a filling and nutritious snack. They can aid digestion, stabilise blood sugar levels, and promote weight loss.
2. Greek yogurt with berries
Greek yogurt is a protein-packed snack that helps build and repair tissues. When paired with antioxidant-rich berries, it provides vitamins, minerals, and improves gut health.
3. Dark chocolate
Enjoying a small portion of dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa) can provide a dose of antioxidants. It may enhance brain function, lower blood pressure, and improve heart health.
4. Vegetable sticks with hummus
Crunchy veggies like carrots, cucumber, and bell peppers dipped in hummus provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Hummus offers protein and healthy fats while keeping you satisfied.
5. Apple slices with almond butter
Apples are high in antioxidants and fibre, promoting heart health and aiding in weight management. Pairing them with almond butter adds healthy fats and a protein boost.
6. Roasted nuts
Almonds, walnuts, or cashews make a nutritious and filling snack. These nuts are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants, which may reduce cholesterol and improve brain health.
7. Baked sweet potato fries
Slice sweet potatoes into fry shapes, lightly coat them in olive oil, and bake until crispy. They offer vitamin A, fibre, and a lower calorie alternative to traditional fries.
8. Quinoa salad
Quinoa is a complete protein and contains fibre, iron, and magnesium. Incorporate cooked quinoa with vegetables, herbs, and a light dressing for a refreshing and nutritious snack.
9. Homemade trail mix
Make your own mix by combining unsalted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. This snack provides a balanced combination of healthy fats, protein, and fibre to keep you energised and satisfied.
10. Green smoothie
Blend leafy greens like spinach or kale with fruits, Greek yogurt, and a liquid of your choice (water, milk, or almond milk). Green smoothies provide a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
While healthy snacking is beneficial, it is important to remember that overall calorie balance is crucial for weight management. If you consume more calories than your body needs, even from healthy snacks, you may still experience weight gain. Regular physical activity, portion control, and a well-balanced diet are also important components in preventing weight gain during the winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
