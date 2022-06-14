10 Fruits And Vegetables That Help You Lose Weight
What we eat influences our body and can make us lose or gain weight. Here are the fruits and vegetables you should eat if you want to lose weight.
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, etc. help you lose weight
What we eat greatly influences our body and our body weight. Although it is universally believed that eating fruits and vegetables can help you lose weight, there are foods that might do the opposite. Yes, some fruits and vegetables might make you gain weight. Similarly, there are vegetables and fruits that might make you lose weight. Here's a list of fruits and vegetables you can incorporate in your diet if you wish to reduce your weight.
Vegetables that will help you lose weight:
Spinach
Spinach is one of the most popular superfoods as it is packed with numerous nutrients and minerals. Some of these nutrients and minerals are iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, folate, vitamin K, and many more. It is also available almost all year round and is very versatile. It can be added to curries, smoothies, lentils, and so on.
Bell Peppers
Bell peppers are another great addition to your diet if you want to lose weight. They are very low in calories and full of nutrients. In fact, a bell pepper has more vitamin C than an orange. In addition to this, some studies show that higher vitamin C intake helps boost fat burn.
Broccoli
Broccoli is another vegetable that belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family. Cruciferous vegetables are considered great for weight loss. Broccoli is a great source of fibre and various other nutrients and minerals. Some of which are calcium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, zinc, etc.
Green peas
Green vegetables are considered a great source of nutrients. In addition to this, green peas are readily available and cooked in various ways in South Asian cuisines. Green peas are high in potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, magnesium, iron, and so on. They provide energy which later helps you exercise and lose weight.
Cabbage
Cabbage is another widely consumed vegetable. It is very versatile and can be cooked into curries, and lentils and also added to salads and smoothies. In fact, cabbage like most cruciferous vegetables contains phytonutrients that can help the body fight cancer cells.
Fruits that will help you lose weight:
Berries
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc. are all great for weight loss. Berries can also work as a great alternative to candies for people that enjoy sugary foods. Berries are high in various nutrients such as vitamin C, manganese, vitamin K, minerals, and various others.
Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits include oranges, lemons, grapefruit, clementines, limes, and many more. As discussed above, a high intake of vitamin C helps fasten the fat-burning process in the body by about 30%. All citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C and can also be incorporated into detox water.
Apples
Apples are a great addition to your diet. If you want to lose weight consider eating an apple daily. Apples are very easily available almost all real round and are a great source of fibre. Apples are also rich in other nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C, magnesium, etc.
Kiwi
Kiwis are another fruit that is considered a superfood. Kiwis are rich in various minerals and nutrients, some of which are folate, vitamin C, vitamin E, etc. Kiwis have also been proven to lower cholesterol. They also better gut health and promote better heart health.
Papaya
Papaya is considered to be one of the best foods for weight loss. Papayas are very easily available and have good amounts of flavonoids, vitamin C, and antioxidants. In addition to this, papayas have proven to boost metabolism which instantly fastens your weight loss journey.
In conclusion, being mindful of what you eat is necessary to maintain, lose or gain weight. Even fruits and vegetables can make you gain weight. Hence, if you wish to lose weight, make sure you do thorough research on what you are eating.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
