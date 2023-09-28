10 Foods To Eat & 10 To Avoid If You Have A Food Poisoning
Making changes to your diet can help accelerate recovery along with taking the correct medication, here's how.
A vegetable broth or dal soup can provide nourishment without irritating the digestive system
People may fall sick from something they ate or drank and contract food poisoning, one type of food-borne illness. The germs or other toxic components in the food or drinks are the reason for this. Vomiting, diarrhoea, and upset stomach are common signs of food poisoning.
Typically, after consuming the food item, symptoms appear hours or even days later. Most people only suffer minor illnesses, which heal on their own. Luckily, making changes to your diet can help accelerate recovery along with taking the correct medication. Read on as we list foods you should eat and foods to avoid when suffering from food poisoning.
Foods to Eat:
1. BRAT Diet
Consisting of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, this diet is commonly recommended for easing digestion and resolving symptoms of food poisoning.
2. Clear liquids
Clear liquids like water, herbal tea, ginger ale, and electrolyte-rich drinks (such as sports drinks) help to stay hydrated and replace lost electrolytes.
3. Bland soups
Simple, easy-to-digest soups like chicken or vegetable broth can provide nourishment without irritating the digestive system.
4. Yogurt
Probiotic-rich yogurt can help restore healthy gut bacteria and aid in recovery.
5. Cooked vegetables
Steamed or boiled vegetables are easier to digest as compared to raw ones, providing essential nutrients without straining the digestive tract.
6. Lean protein
Cooked lean meats like chicken, turkey, or fish are good options as they are gentle on the stomach and supply necessary protein.
7. Toast/crackers
Plain toast or crackers can help settle the stomach and provide some calories.
8. Herbal tea
Chamomile or peppermint tea can help soothe the digestive system and alleviate nausea.
9. Fresh fruits
Gentle fruits like watermelon or cantaloupe can provide hydration and vitamins without causing digestive distress.
10. Probiotic supplements
Probiotics can provide additional support in restoring the balance of healthy bacteria in the gut.
Foods to Avoid:
1. Raw or undercooked foods
Avoid any raw or undercooked foods, as they can contain harmful bacteria that can exacerbate food poisoning symptoms.
2. Dairy products
Temporarily avoid dairy products as they can be hard to digest, especially if you are experiencing diarrhoea.
3. Spicy foods
Spicy foods can irritate the digestive system and worsen symptoms such as nausea or diarrhoea.
4. High-fat foods
Greasy or fried foods can be difficult to digest and prolong the recovery process.
5. Fibrous fruits and vegetables
Raw fruits and vegetables with high fibre content may be harder to digest and can potentially irritate the stomach.
6. Caffeine and alcohol
Both caffeine and alcohol can interfere with proper hydration and worsen symptoms such as diarrhoea and nausea.
7. Sugary foods
Sugary foods can worsen diarrhoea and potentially feed harmful bacteria in the gut.
8. Acidic foods
Highly acidic foods and beverages, such as citrus fruits or juices, can irritate the stomach lining and worsen symptoms.
9. Processed or spicy meats
Processed or spicy meats can irritate the digestive system and worsen symptoms.
10. Carbonated drinks
Carbonated drinks can contribute to gas and bloating, exacerbating discomfort caused by food poisoning.
It's important to note that individual tolerances may vary, and it's always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for specific dietary advice based on one's condition and symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.