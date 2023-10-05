Home »  Living Healthy »  Tips To Help Prevent Food Poisoning When You're Travelling

Tips To Help Prevent Food Poisoning When You're Travelling

Following these tips will ensure you have a healthy and reliable diet that will help prevent food poisoning.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 5, 2023 05:52 IST
3-Min Read
Tips To Help Prevent Food Poisoning When Youre Travelling

Food poisoning can cause pain in the abdomen area and interrupt when you're travelling

Food poisoning, also known as food-borne illness, is an infection or irritation of the digestive system caused by consuming contaminated food or drink. It is typically caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins, or chemicals present in contaminated food.

The symptoms of food poisoning can vary depending on the specific cause but commonly include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, and weakness. The duration and severity of the illness can also vary depending on the type of contaminant and individual susceptibility.

When it comes to traveling, the risk of food poisoning may be slightly higher for a few reasons. Traveling often involves trying different cuisines, street food, and local delicacies. Being exposed to new and unfamiliar pathogens increases the risk of food-borne illness.



In some regions, traditional foods may involve raw or undercooked ingredients, such as sushi or rare meats. Consuming these can increase the risk of food poisoning. Along with this, traveling, especially long-distance travel or travel to developing countries, can be physically exhausting, leading to a weakened immune system.

A weakened immune system makes individuals more susceptible to food-borne pathogens. Luckily, there are some ways in which you can prevent food poisoning. Following the prevention tips listed below will help you prevent it.



To minimise the risk of food poisoning while traveling, it is advisable to do the following:

1. Choose reputable establishments

Opt for restaurants, cafes, and street food vendors that have good reviews and feedback regarding their hygiene practices.

2. Wash hands frequently

Make it a habit to wash your hands before eating or handling any food. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

3. Drink bottled water

Avoid tap water, ice cubes, and drinks made with tap water. Stick to bottled water and ensure the seal is intact before opening.

4. Cooked and hot food

Consume only fully cooked and piping hot food. Avoid raw or undercooked meat, seafood, and eggs as they can harbour harmful bacteria.

5. Fruits and vegetables

Wash and peel fruits and vegetables before eating them, especially if you're unsure about the water quality used to rinse produce.

6. Avoid street food hazards

Be cautious while consuming street foods, such as salads, uncooked fruits, or mixed dishes that may have been exposed to the environment for an extended period.

7. Use proper utensils

Ensure that utensils, dishes, and cutlery are properly cleaned and in good condition before using them. This can also be monitored by making sure you eat at hygienic spots.

8. Be selective with dairy products

If you're in a region with questionable sanitation practices, it's best to avoid unpasteurised dairy products to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination.

9. Stay updated on travel advisories

Check the local health and safety guidelines of the destination you're visiting to stay informed about potential food-related risks.

10. Boost your immunity

Prioritise your health by eating a balanced and nutritious diet, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly. A strong immune system can help prevent and fight off potential infections.

By taking these precautions, travellers can reduce the likelihood of experiencing food poisoning while exploring new destinations.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

