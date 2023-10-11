10 Foods That Will Increase Your Platelet Count
Keep reading as we share a list of foods that may be helpful in boosting your platelet count.
Platelets, also known as thrombocytes, are small, colourless cell fragments present in our blood. They play a crucial role in blood clotting and wound healing. When a blood vessel is damaged or injured, platelets accumulate at the site to form a clot, preventing excessive bleeding. Having a high number of platelets is important for several reasons.
One, a sufficient number of platelets ensure that blood clotting occurs efficiently, preventing excessive bleeding in case of an injury or trauma. Secondly, platelets release growth factors and other substances that aid in tissue repair and regeneration, promoting faster wound healing. Platelets also contribute to the immune response by triggering inflammation and releasing cytokines, which are important molecules for immune cell communication.
An increase in platelet count can benefit our health in certain situations like surgery, active bleeding, or disorders that cause low platelet count (thrombocytopenia). However, an excessively high platelet count can lead to excessive clotting, increasing the risk of conditions like stroke, heart attack, or deep vein thrombosis, among others.
In terms of diet, while specific foods cannot directly boost platelet count, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet can indirectly contribute to maintaining optimal platelet levels. A diet rich in nutrients, vitamins (particularly vitamin K), minerals (such as iron and folate), and antioxidants can help support overall blood health, which includes platelet production and function. Read on as we share a list of foods that may be helpful in boosting your platelet count.
10 Foods that can increase your platelet count:
1. Papaya
Rich in vitamins C, A, and E, papaya can aid in increasing platelet count and overall immunity.
2. Spinach
Packed with iron and vitamin K, spinach helps in the production and growth of platelets.
3. Pomegranates
This fruit contains antioxidants that assist in boosting platelet count and improving blood flow.
4. Beetroot
Beetroot is known for its natural properties that can increase platelet count due to its high iron content.
5. Pumpkin
Loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, pumpkin is beneficial in promoting platelet production and enhancing overall health.
6. Liver
Being a great source of iron and other nutrients, consuming liver can support platelet production in the body.
7. Lean meat
Meats like chicken and turkey are rich in iron and vitamin B12, which are essential for healthy platelets.
8. Eggs
Eggs are a fantastic source of protein and can aid in the growth and development of platelets.
9. Broccoli
This cruciferous vegetable is packed with antioxidants and vitamin K, both of which are crucial for platelet health.
10. Garlic
Garlic has a compound called allicin, which promotes the production of platelets and helps maintain a healthy circulatory system.
These foods can boost our health by not only increasing platelet count but also providing essential nutrients that support overall wellbeing. They aid in preventing or managing various health conditions, improving immune function, and promoting healthy blood flow and clotting processes.
Regular consumption of these foods can enhance the body's ability to heal, fight infections, and maintain optimal health. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice, especially if you have specific medical conditions or concerns.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
