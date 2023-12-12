10 Best Foods To Add To Your Diet If You Have A Stomach Bug
A stomach bug, also known as viral gastroenteritis or stomach flu, is an infection that causes inflammation of the digestive tract. It is usually caused by viruses, such as norovirus or rotavirus, and leads to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and sometimes fever.
While a healthy diet cannot cure a stomach bug, it can help manage the symptoms and support recovery. It is essential to stay hydrated during a stomach bug as diarrhoea and vomiting can lead to dehydration. In this article, we discuss how certain foods can help you better manage a stomach bug.
Add these foods to your diet if you have a stomach bug:
1. Ginger
Ginger has potent anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help soothe the stomach lining and relieve nausea. You can consume ginger in the form of ginger tea, ginger ale, or adding fresh ginger slices to hot water.
2. Bananas
Bananas are easy to digest and contain essential nutrients such as potassium, which can be lost due to vomiting or diarrhoea. They also help regulate bowel movements. You can consume ripe bananas as they are or blend them into a smoothie.
3. Toast
Plain toast or crackers can help absorb excess stomach acid and provide some relief. Opt for whole wheat or gluten-free options if you have any dietary restrictions.
4. Yogurt
Yogurt contains beneficial probiotics that can restore the balance of healthy bacteria in your gut. It is important to choose plain, unsweetened yogurt as added sugars can worsen digestive issues.
5. Rice
Plain white rice is gentle on the stomach and easily digestible. It can provide a good source of carbohydrates and help replenish energy levels.
6. Applesauce
Applesauce is easy to digest, provides essential vitamins, and can help in relieving diarrhoea symptoms. Choose unsweetened varieties without any added artificial ingredients.
7. Chicken or vegetable broth
A warm broth is gentle on the stomach and helps in staying hydrated. It also provides some essential minerals. Opt for low-sodium varieties if possible.
8. Lean protein
Consuming lean protein sources such as boiled chicken, fish, or tofu can help in repairing and maintaining muscle tissue. Choose simple preparations without heavy spices or sauces.
9. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea has soothing properties that can help calm an upset stomach. It may also aid in digestion and promote better sleep. Steep chamomile tea bags in hot water for a few minutes and drink it warm.
10. Water
Staying hydrated is crucial during a stomach bug to prevent dehydration. Sip small amounts of water frequently throughout the day and consider consuming oral rehydration solutions to replenish electrolytes.
Avoid eating large, heavy meals, and opt for frequent, smaller meals throughout the day. Avoid foods that are greasy, spicy, or high in fibre, as they can exacerbate digestive symptoms. Remember to prioritise rest and listen to your body's cues when recovering from a stomach bug. It is also important to note that if symptoms are severe, prolonged, or if there is concern about hydration levels, it is recommended to seek medical attention.
