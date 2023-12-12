Home »  Living Healthy »  10 Best Foods To Add To Your Diet If You Have A Stomach Bug

10 Best Foods To Add To Your Diet If You Have A Stomach Bug

Here we discuss how certain foods can help you better manage a stomach bug.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Dec 12, 2023 06:22 IST
3-Min Read
10 Best Foods To Add To Your Diet If You Have A Stomach Bug

Avoid foods that are greasy, spicy, or high in fibre, as they can exacerbate digestive symptoms

A stomach bug, also known as viral gastroenteritis or stomach flu, is an infection that causes inflammation of the digestive tract. It is usually caused by viruses, such as norovirus or rotavirus, and leads to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and sometimes fever.

While a healthy diet cannot cure a stomach bug, it can help manage the symptoms and support recovery. It is essential to stay hydrated during a stomach bug as diarrhoea and vomiting can lead to dehydration. In this article, we discuss how certain foods can help you better manage a stomach bug.

Add these foods to your diet if you have a stomach bug:



1. Ginger

Ginger has potent anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help soothe the stomach lining and relieve nausea. You can consume ginger in the form of ginger tea, ginger ale, or adding fresh ginger slices to hot water.



2. Bananas

Bananas are easy to digest and contain essential nutrients such as potassium, which can be lost due to vomiting or diarrhoea. They also help regulate bowel movements. You can consume ripe bananas as they are or blend them into a smoothie.

3. Toast

Plain toast or crackers can help absorb excess stomach acid and provide some relief. Opt for whole wheat or gluten-free options if you have any dietary restrictions.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt contains beneficial probiotics that can restore the balance of healthy bacteria in your gut. It is important to choose plain, unsweetened yogurt as added sugars can worsen digestive issues.

5. Rice

Plain white rice is gentle on the stomach and easily digestible. It can provide a good source of carbohydrates and help replenish energy levels.

6. Applesauce

Applesauce is easy to digest, provides essential vitamins, and can help in relieving diarrhoea symptoms. Choose unsweetened varieties without any added artificial ingredients.

7. Chicken or vegetable broth

A warm broth is gentle on the stomach and helps in staying hydrated. It also provides some essential minerals. Opt for low-sodium varieties if possible.

8. Lean protein

Consuming lean protein sources such as boiled chicken, fish, or tofu can help in repairing and maintaining muscle tissue. Choose simple preparations without heavy spices or sauces.

9. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea has soothing properties that can help calm an upset stomach. It may also aid in digestion and promote better sleep. Steep chamomile tea bags in hot water for a few minutes and drink it warm.

10. Water

Staying hydrated is crucial during a stomach bug to prevent dehydration. Sip small amounts of water frequently throughout the day and consider consuming oral rehydration solutions to replenish electrolytes.

Avoid eating large, heavy meals, and opt for frequent, smaller meals throughout the day. Avoid foods that are greasy, spicy, or high in fibre, as they can exacerbate digestive symptoms. Remember to prioritise rest and listen to your body's cues when recovering from a stomach bug. It is also important to note that if symptoms are severe, prolonged, or if there is concern about hydration levels, it is recommended to seek medical attention.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases