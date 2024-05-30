Home »  Living Healthy »  10 Ayurvedic Drinks To Keep You Cool All Summer

10 Ayurvedic Drinks To Keep You Cool All Summer

For best results, consume these drinks throughout the day, particularly during peak heat hours.
Lemonade is hydrating, refreshing and has cooling properties

Ayurveda uses natural ingredients and practices to promote wellness and prevent diseases. During the summer, Ayurvedic drinks can help keep us cool and hydrated. These beverages often incorporate cooling ingredients that help lower body temperature and replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. Consuming these drinks throughout the day not only provides relief from the heat but also supports overall health by aiding digestion and maintaining hydration. Keep reading as we share a list of Ayurvedic drinks you can consume this summer to keep cool.

Ayurvedic drinks that can help keep you cool & hydrated during the summer:

1. Aam panna



Aam panna is rich in vitamins and electrolytes, which prevent dehydration and replenish lost nutrients. The cooling properties of raw mango help reduce body heat. Blend boiled raw mango pulp with mint leaves, cumin powder, black salt, and jaggery. Serve chilled.

2. Coconut water



Coconut water is a natural electrolyte, hydrating the body and replenishing lost fluids and minerals. It's also cooling and soothing to the digestive system. Drink fresh coconut water directly from the coconut or pour it into a glass with ice for a refreshing treat.

3. Buttermilk

Buttermilk aids digestion and cools the body. It is rich in probiotics, which help maintain gut health. Blend yogurt with water, add a pinch of salt, cumin powder, and chopped mint or coriander leaves. Serve chilled.

4. Cucumber mint juice

Cucumber has high water content and is naturally cooling. Mint adds additional cooling effects and aids digestion. Blend cucumbers and mint leaves with a little water, strain, and serve chilled. Add a dash of lemon juice for extra flavour.

5. Lemonade with basil seeds

Lemonade is hydrating and refreshing, while basil seeds (sabja) have cooling properties and aid digestion. Soak basil seeds in water for a few minutes until they swell, then mix with fresh lemonade and ice.

6. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is cooling and hydrating. It helps soothe the digestive tract and reduces inflammation. Extract aloe vera gel, blend it with water and a bit of honey or lemon juice. Serve chilled.

7. Rose sherbat

Rose petals have cooling properties and help reduce body heat. Rose sherbat also helps in hydrating the body. Mix rose syrup with cold water or milk, add ice cubes, and serve chilled.

8. Mint and coriander juice

Both mint and coriander have cooling effects on the body and aid in digestion and detoxification. Blend mint and coriander leaves with water, strain, add a pinch of salt and lemon juice, and serve chilled.

9. Sattu drink

Sattu is highly nutritious and provides instant energy. It is also cooling and helps maintain hydration levels. Mix sattu flour with water, add a pinch of salt and roasted cumin powder, and serve chilled. You can add lemon juice for extra flavour.

10. Bael sherbet

Bael fruit has cooling properties and is known to soothe the digestive system. It is also hydrating and nutritious. Scoop out the pulp of the bael fruit, blend it with water, strain, add jaggery or sugar to taste, and serve chilled.

These drinks not only help in keeping the body cool but also ensure proper hydration and provide essential nutrients.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

