World Hepatitis Day: Types Of Hepatitis And 6 Other Things You Must Know
World Hepatitis Day: Hepatitis is essentially inflammation of the liver. It is most commonly caused by hepatitis virus. However, other toxic substances like alcohol, certain medications and drugs can also lead to hepatitis.
World Hepatitis Day: Hepatitis is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis.
- Hepatitis A and E are caused by contaminated food or water
- Hepatitis B and C are preventable through vaccination
- Hepatitis B and C can be transmitted through sexual contact
On July 28, the world will celebrate World Hepatitis Day. The day is meant to raise awareness about hepatitis and tips to prevent it. According to World Health Organization (WHO), hepatitis is essentially inflammation of the liver. It is most commonly caused by hepatitis virus. However, other toxic substances like alcohol, certain medications and drugs can also lead to hepatitis. There are 5 types of hepatitis: A, B, C, D and E. Type B and C are the ones that lead chronic disease and are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis and cancer.
Hepatitis A and E are the ones that are caused by ingestion of contaminated food or water. Parenteral contact with infected body fluids can lead to Hepatitis B, C and D. Hepatitis is transmitted from the mother to the baby at birth, from a family member to a child, through sexual contact, receiving contaminated blood or blood products, invasive medical procedures done with contaminated equipment.
World Hepatitis Day: Here are 5 other things that you must know
1. You must get yourself tested regularly. Early testing of hepatitis makes room for early treatment that can prevent the illness from getting too severe or difficult to treat. Once tested positive, seek immediate treatment.
2. Hepatitis B and C are preventable through vaccination. Hepatitis B vaccine provides lifelong protection. Practice safe sex by using condoms as Hepatitis B and C can be transmitted through sexual contact.
3. Hepatitis B and C may not show symptoms in the beginning. The symptoms may not occur until it affects liver function.
4. Acute hepatitis shows symptoms comparatively quickly. Flu-like symptoms, dark urine, pale stool, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain and yellow skin and eyes are symptoms of acute hepatitis.
5. Hepatitis B and C affect as much as 325 million people, causing 1.4 million deaths in a year.
6. The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2019 is "invest in eliminating hepatitis. This can be done by spreading more and more awareness about hepatitis and tips for prevention.
