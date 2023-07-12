Watch Out For These 8 Signs Of Liver Cirrhosis
Liver cirrhosis is a chronic, progressive liver disease characterised by the irreversible scarring and damage to the liver tissue. This scarring, known as fibrosis, occurs in response to long-term liver injury and inflammation, leading to the malfunctioning and impaired function of the liver.
As the disease progresses, the normal liver tissue is replaced by fibrous scar tissue, which disrupts the liver's ability to perform its various functions, such as detoxification, metabolism, and production of essential proteins.
It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of liver cirrhosis, as early detection and intervention can be crucial in managing the condition. Continue reading as we share some common signs of liver cirrhosis you can watch out for.
Here are some common signs of liver cirrhosis to look out for:
1. Jaundice
One of the key signs of liver cirrhosis is jaundice, which causes a yellowing of the skin and eyes. This occurs due to the liver's inability to properly process and eliminate bilirubin, a yellow pigment produced during the breakdown of red blood cells.
2. Fatigue and weakness
As the liver becomes more damaged, it may struggle to perform its functions effectively. This can lead to feelings of fatigue and weakness, as the body does not receive adequate amounts of energy.
3. Abdominal swelling
Liver cirrhosis can cause the accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, known as ascites. This leads to abdominal swelling and discomfort, and often presents as a noticeable increase in belly size.
4. Portal hypertension
The liver plays a crucial role in maintaining blood flow throughout the body. In cirrhosis, scar tissue disrupts this process, leading to increased pressure within the portal vein (which carries blood to the liver). This can result in complications like varices, which are swollen and fragile blood vessels that can rupture and cause gastrointestinal bleeding.
5. Itchy skin
Another sign of liver cirrhosis is pruritus, or persistent itching of the skin. This occurs as bile salts build up in the bloodstream due to impaired liver function, leading to skin irritation and itching.
6. Easy bruising and bleeding
A damaged liver often fails to produce enough clotting factors, which are essential for blood clot formation. Consequently, individuals with cirrhosis may experience frequent bruising and bleeding, even from minor injuries.
7. Mental confusion
Cirrhosis can affect the brain's functioning, leading to mental confusion and difficulty concentrating. This condition, known as hepatic encephalopathy, occurs due to the accumulation of toxins in the bloodstream that the liver fails to filter effectively.
8. Loss of appetite and weight loss
As liver function declines, it can lead to a loss of appetite and unintended weight loss. This occurs due to a decreased ability to break down and absorb nutrients from food, leading to poor nutrition and weight loss.
It is essential to remember that the presence of these signs alone does not confirm the presence of liver cirrhosis. A formal diagnosis should be made by a healthcare professional using a combination of medical history, physical examination, imaging tests, and blood work.
