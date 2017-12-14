4 Basic First Aid Procedures Everyone Must Know
These four basic first aid procedures are a must know for all.
Where injuries and accidents are inevitable, first aid plays a crucial role
Remember how as kids we used to study an entire chapter on safety and first aid? Where injuries and accidents are inevitable, first aid plays a crucial role. Even as kids, we studied a complete chapter for understanding the concept of first aid and how to deal with injuries on the spot.
First aid typically is meant for minor injuries like bruises, cuts, burns or even a nose bleed. It is the first support you offer to a person to prevent any further damage, like infections, from taking place. So here's a list of some basic first aid procedures you may require every now and then.
1. Procedure for cuts and scrapes
Cuts and scrapes can happen anywhere, in the kitchen, at school and at the playground. The most important point of concern here is ensuring that it does not become septic. The bruise needs to be treated in a safe and clean manner to ensure that no form of dirt enters the wound.
- Make sure that your hands are clean, if not, then wash them well with an antiseptic soap or hand wash.
- Use a why gentle soap to clean the wound.
- Gently apply an antiseptic ointment on the wound and cover it with a sterile bandage that won't stick to the wound.
2. Treating burns
Minor burns can be treated at home.
- The first thing you need to do is take the burnt part away from the heat source.
- Cool the burn by immersing it in cold or lukewarm water.
- Do not use ice in any form or any greasy cream.
- Remove clothes or jewellery from the burnt area to prevent it from sticking to the wound.
- In case blisters form, do not burst them.
- Cover the burn area with plastic film.
3. Choking
Choking is when the airway gets blocked. It is of two types namely minor and severe. In minor choking the victim is able to speak, cough, cry and breathe. In such a scenario, the victim can try to spit out the object in mouth or try to cough it out.
However, in case of severe choking, the victim is unable to speak, breathe or cry. The victim may just end up being unconscious. Try giving the victim abdominal thrusts. Hold the victim from behind, interlock your fingers in front of the belly button of the victim and pull sharply inwards and outwards. Repeat this for five times at least till the obstruction is removed.
4. Nosebleeds
Nosebleeds are common in both kids and in adults. They can happen due to disturbance in the mucus membrane or even due to trauma.
- Pinch the nostrils of the victim for at least 10 minutes so that the broken vein can close.
- Do not ask the victim to hold their head up or lie down because this can increase the bleeding.
