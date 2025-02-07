Signs And Symptoms Of Sepsis
In this article, we will explore the common signs and symptoms of sepsis and why early detection is vital.
Signs And Symptoms Of Sepsis
Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when the body's response to an infection spirals out of control, causing widespread inflammation and organ dysfunction. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), sepsis causes millions of deaths worldwide each year, with newborns, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems at higher risk. If left untreated, sepsis can rapidly progress to septic shock, leading to multiple organ failure. Recognising the early warning signs is crucial for timely medical intervention. In this article, we will explore the common signs and symptoms of sepsis and why early detection is vital.
Why early detection of sepsis is crucial
Sepsis can progress rapidly, making early recognition and medical intervention essential. The longer it remains undiagnosed, the higher the risk of severe complications, including organ damage and death. Prompt treatment with antibiotics, fluids, and supportive care can significantly improve outcomes. Being aware of the warning signs can help individuals seek urgent medical attention before the condition worsens.
8 signs and symptoms of sepsis
Recognising the early signs and symptoms of sepsis can save lives by ensuring timely medical intervention. If you or a loved one experience multiple symptoms listed below, seek urgent medical care.
1. High fever or low body temperature
One of the first signs of sepsis is an abnormal body temperature. A high fever (above 101°F or 38.3°C) often signals an infection, while a dangerously low temperature (below 96.8°F or 36°C) may indicate the body's inability to fight the infection effectively.
2. Rapid heart rate (tachycardia)
A significantly increased heart rate (above 90 beats per minute) can be an early warning sign of sepsis. This happens because the body is trying to compensate for low blood pressure and deliver more oxygen to essential organs.
3. Fast breathing or shortness of breath
Sepsis can cause an increased respiratory rate (more than 22 breaths per minute). In some cases, individuals may experience difficulty breathing or feel like they are gasping for air due to reduced oxygen levels in the blood.
4. Confusion or disorientation
A change in mental status, such as confusion, dizziness, or difficulty concentrating, may be a sign that sepsis is affecting brain function. This symptom is particularly concerning in elderly individuals or those with pre-existing health conditions.
5. Extreme fatigue or weakness
Sepsis can cause overwhelming fatigue, making it difficult to stay awake or carry out normal activities. This occurs because the body is diverting energy to fight off the infection, leading to exhaustion.
6. Low blood pressure and pale or mottled skin
Sepsis can cause blood vessels to widen and leak, leading to a dangerous drop in blood pressure. This may result in pale, clammy, or bluish skin, especially on the fingers, toes, and lips. If blood pressure continues to drop, it can lead to septic shock.
7. Decreased urination
A sudden decrease in urine output or dark-coloured urine may indicate that the kidneys are struggling due to poor circulation caused by sepsis. This is a critical warning sign of organ dysfunction.
8. Cold, clammy, or sweaty skin
As sepsis progresses, the body may struggle to regulate temperature, leading to excessive sweating or cold, clammy skin. In severe cases, the skin may appear blotchy or develop a bluish tint due to reduced blood flow.
Sepsis is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. Preventing infections through good hygiene, vaccinations, and prompt treatment of illnesses can help reduce the risk of sepsis. Awareness and early action are key to improving survival rates and preventing life-threatening complications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.