Signs And Symptoms Of Ebola Virus
Signs And Symptoms Of Ebola Virus: The Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated surfaces. The disease has an average fatality rate of about 50%, making early detection and medical intervention critical. Ebola outbreaks have primarily occurred in Africa, but global health agencies continuously monitor its spread. Recognising the signs and symptoms of Ebola can help in early diagnosis and containment of the virus.
Understanding the signs and symptoms of Ebola virus
Ebola virus disease progresses through various stages, with symptoms worsening as the infection advances. Symptoms typically appear 2 to 21 days after exposure to the virus. Here are the key signs and symptoms of Ebola virus to look out for.
1. Fever and chills
One of the earliest symptoms of Ebola virus is a sudden onset of high fever (above 101°F or 38.3°C). This is often accompanied by chills, muscle weakness, and fatigue. Fever is a natural immune response as the body fights the viral infection.
2. Severe headache
Patients infected with the Ebola virus often experience intense headaches that persist for long durations. The pain is usually accompanied by dizziness and confusion, making it difficult for the affected person to function normally.
3. Muscle and joint pain
Ebola causes extreme body aches, similar to those experienced in severe flu cases. The Ebola virus attacks muscle tissues, leading to joint pain, stiffness, and muscle fatigue. This can make movement difficult for the infected individual.
4. Sore throat and difficulty swallowing
As the virus spreads, it causes inflammation in the throat, leading to pain and difficulty swallowing. This sign of Ebola virus, combined with fever and body aches, can be mistaken for common viral infections, making early diagnosis challenging.
5. Vomiting and diarrhoea
Ebola severely affects the digestive system, causing nausea, vomiting, and watery diarrhoea. These symptoms of Ebola virus can lead to extreme dehydration, making medical intervention essential. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that body fluids from infected individuals, especially vomit and diarrhoea, are highly contagious.
6. Unexplained bleeding or bruising
One of the most alarming signs and symptoms of Ebola virus is internal and external bleeding. Patients may experience nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or blood in their urine, stool, and vomit. The Ebola virus disease affects the body's ability to clot blood, increasing the risk of excessive bleeding and organ damage.
7. Skin rashes and red eyes
As the Ebola infection worsens, some patients develop a skin rash, which may be itchy or cause irritation. Additionally, blood vessels in the eyes may burst, leading to red or bloodshot eyes. These signs and symptoms of Ebola virus signal that the disease is aggressively attacking the immune system.
8. Organ failure and shock
In severe cases, Ebola can cause multiple organ failure, leading to shock and death. The Ebola virus damages blood vessels and reduces blood circulation, leading to low oxygen levels in vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, and heart. This is the critical stage where intensive medical care is required to improve survival chances.
Ebola virus disease is a highly contagious and deadly illness that requires immediate medical attention. Early signs and symptoms of Ebola virus such as fever, muscle pain, and vomiting can resemble other infections, making it crucial to get tested if exposed to the virus. The WHO and CDC recommend strict hygiene measures, protective gear for healthcare workers, and early isolation of suspected cases to prevent outbreaks. By staying informed and recognising the signs of Ebola virus, individuals can take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their communities.
