Marburg Disease: How To Keep Yourself Safe From The Bleeding Eye Virus
The Bleeding Eye Virus: As the world continues to grapple with global health threats, understanding how to prevent the spread of Marburg disease becomes paramount for public safety and well-being.
Recent reports of Marburg virus cases, commonly known as the "bleeding eye virus," emerging in the UK and US have heightened global concern. For Indians, the appearance of such an uncommon yet lethal illness has ignited interest in ways to safeguard their loved ones. Marburg disease, which is caused by the Marburg virus, is a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever characterised by symptoms that may consist of severe bleeding and, in rare cases, bleeding from the eyes. As the world continues to grapple with global health threats, understanding how to prevent the spread of Marburg disease becomes paramount for public safety and well-being.
What is the Bleeding Eye Virus?
The bleeding eye virus, known as Marburg disease, is caused by the Marburg virus, a member of the same virus family as ‘Ebola'. Originating from fruit bats, Marburg disease can be transmitted to humans and can spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected animals. Marburg disease is often distinguished by symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and unexplained bleeding from the eyes. The World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies it as a public health risk due to its high fatality rate, which without proper healthcare interventions can reach up to 88% during outbreaks. Therefore, everyone must consider taking all the preventions necessary to avoid this catastrophe.
How Indians can prevent Marburg disease
There have been no confirmed cases in India yet, however, it is essential to remain vigilant to prevent any potential outbreak. Here's how Indians can protect themselves and their families from the Marburg disease. By following these measures, Indians can significantly reduce the risk of a Marburg disease outbreak.
1. Avoid direct contact with bodily fluids
Marburg virus spreads through a contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood, saliva, or urine. To reduce exposure, avoid direct contact with virus-infected persons.
2. Practice good hygiene
Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser. To reduce the risk of contamination, disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
3. Steer clear of wildlife interactions
Avoid handling or consuming bushmeat as the virus originates from fruit bats and can spread through infected primates. Refrain from visiting caves or areas where fruit bats are known to roost.
4. Monitor travel advisories
Keep updated with international travel guidelines, especially for regions experiencing active Marburg outbreaks. To reduce the risk of exposure, avoid any non-essential travel to affected areas.
5. Educate your family
Constantly share information about Marburg disease with your loved ones, particularly children and the elderly, to ensure everyone is aware of the precautionary measures against the bleeding eye virus.
6. Follow healthcare guidelines
Seek immediate medical attention if you or a family member show symptoms after traveling to any affected area. Isolate the virus-infected person to prevent the spread of the disease.
7. Support public health efforts
Encourage vaccination and community health programs to your loved ones, as initiatives are vital for controlling outbreaks and protecting vulnerable populations.
Marburg disease, like many other zoonotic diseases, pose a significant threat to public health, however, the virus can be prevented through stringent measures. By staying informed and alert, individuals can safeguard themselves and their families, securing shared safety against these rising dangers.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
