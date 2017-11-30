List Of Antiretroviral Therapy Centres In India
World AIDS Day 2017: Here's the list of Antiretroviral Institutes in the country.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Antiretroviral Therapy slows down the multiplication of the HIV virus
- The therapy involves a combination of ART medicines given to the patient
- Combination of three medicines is more effective than monotherapy
HIV has no cure, once a person gets infected with the virus, he or she continues to be HIV positive for life. But there is one thing you can do to slow down the multiplication of the HIV virus in your body, the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).
The therapy involves a combination of antiretroviral medicines which are given to the patient to lower the rate of multiplication of the virus. A combination of three medicines turns out to be more effective than just one medicine (monotherapy) for HIV treatment.
A number of ART centres across the nation run on the Global Funds to fight AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis. But some institutes and medical colleges do not. Here's the list of Anti-Retroviral Therapy institutes in India which do not run on the Global Funds to fight AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis:
1. Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
The PGIMER is a premier medical institute in Chandigarh that offers medical education, training and research for students. The institute is currently focussing on rural and community environmental and health problems.
2. Sawai Mann Singh Hospital Jaipur
This is one of the major hospitals of the state of Rajasthan and is located in Jaipur. The hospital is equipped with a staff of 255 doctors, 660 nurses and 6000 beds in 43 wards. It was named after the King of Jaipur.
3. Dr Sampuranand Medical College Jodhpur
SN Medical college is a public medical college located in the city of Jodhpur. It was established in the year 1965 and included post graduate course from 1974-75. At present, it offers post graduate courses for 19 fields.
4. BJ Medical College Ahmedabad, Surat
The BJ medical college was started in the year 1871. It offers admission to 250 students each year for 15 medical branches.
5. School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata
The Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine is a medical institute located in Kolkata, established in 1914. The institute holds a Centre of Excellence where they are conducting HIV/HBV Co-infection and Hepatitis B anti-viral therapy.
6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
This one is a public centre university located in Varanasi city. It is the largest residential University in Asia. It consists of 6 institutes, 14 streams and 140 departments.
7. King George's Medical University, Lucknow
This institute was formerly the King George's Medical College which was established in 1911 and has now been upgraded to King George's Medical University. It currently has a capacity of 1250 undergraduate students and 450 postgraduate students.
8. Government Medical College, Bambolim (Goa)
It is a government hospital and medical institute in Goa. It is one of the oldest medical colleges in Asia.
9. Medical College, Thiruvanthapuram, Thrissur, Calicut, Kottayam
10. Medical College, Indore
11. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
IGMC is a state-owned medical college and hospital in Shimla. It was established in the year 1966 as Himachal Pradesh Medical College and was perceived as Indira Gandhi Medical college in 1984.
12. GGH, Pondicherry
13. Medical College, Gauhwati, Dibrugrah
14. Medical College, Rohtak
15. Medical College, Patna, Muzafarpur
16. Government Medical College, Jammu
17. Government Medical College, Ranchi
18. Civil Hospital, Aizawal
19. General Hospital Nahar Lagun
20. STNM Hospital, Gangtok
21. Medical College, Amritsar
22. Civil Hospital, Jalandhar
23. Aidsroko, Chennai
24. Doon Hospital, Dehra Dun.
