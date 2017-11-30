ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  HIV/AIDS »  List Of Antiretroviral Therapy Centres In India

List Of Antiretroviral Therapy Centres In India

World AIDS Day 2017: Here's the list of Antiretroviral Institutes in the country.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 30, 2017 06:39 IST
3-Min Read
List Of Antiretroviral Therapy Centres In India

World AIDS Day 2017: Antiretroviral therapy centres in India

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Antiretroviral Therapy slows down the multiplication of the HIV virus
  2. The therapy involves a combination of ART medicines given to the patient
  3. Combination of three medicines is more effective than monotherapy

HIV has no cure, once a person gets infected with the virus, he or she continues to be HIV positive for life. But there is one thing you can do to slow down the multiplication of the HIV virus in your body, the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

The therapy involves a combination of antiretroviral medicines which are given to the patient to lower the rate of multiplication of the virus. A combination of three medicines turns out to be more effective than just one medicine (monotherapy) for HIV treatment.

A number of ART centres across the nation run on the Global Funds to fight AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis. But some institutes and medical colleges do not. Here's the list of Anti-Retroviral Therapy institutes in India which do not run on the Global Funds to fight AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis:

RELATED STORIES

'List Of Top AIDS Treatment Centres In India'

'World AIDS Day 2017: Is HIV No Longer A Scare?'


1. Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

The PGIMER is a premier medical institute in Chandigarh that offers medical education, training and research for students. The institute is currently focussing on rural and community environmental and health problems.

2. Sawai Mann Singh Hospital Jaipur

This is one of the major hospitals of the state of Rajasthan and is located in Jaipur. The hospital is equipped with a staff of 255 doctors, 660 nurses and 6000 beds in 43 wards. It was named after the King of Jaipur.

3. Dr Sampuranand Medical College Jodhpur

SN Medical college is a public medical college located in the city of Jodhpur. It was established in the year 1965 and included post graduate course from 1974-75. At present, it offers post graduate courses for 19 fields.

4. BJ Medical College Ahmedabad, Surat

The BJ medical college was started in the year 1871. It offers admission to 250 students each year for 15 medical branches.

5. School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata

The Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine is a medical institute located in Kolkata, established in 1914. The institute holds a Centre of Excellence where they are conducting HIV/HBV Co-infection and Hepatitis B anti-viral therapy.

6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

This one is a public centre university located in Varanasi city. It is the largest residential University in Asia. It consists of 6 institutes, 14 streams and 140 departments.

7. King George's Medical University, Lucknow

This institute was formerly the King George's Medical College which was established in 1911 and has now been upgraded to King George's Medical University. It currently has a capacity of 1250 undergraduate students and 450 postgraduate students.

8. Government Medical College, Bambolim (Goa)

It is a government hospital and medical institute in Goa. It is one of the oldest medical colleges in Asia.

9. Medical College, Thiruvanthapuram, Thrissur, Calicut, Kottayam

10. Medical College, Indore

11. Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla

IGMC is a state-owned medical college and hospital in Shimla. It was established in the year 1966 as Himachal Pradesh Medical College and was perceived as Indira Gandhi Medical college in 1984.

12. GGH, Pondicherry

13. Medical College, Gauhwati, Dibrugrah

14. Medical College, Rohtak

15. Medical College, Patna, Muzafarpur

16. Government Medical College, Jammu

17. Government Medical College, Ranchi

18. Civil Hospital, Aizawal

19. General Hospital Nahar Lagun

20. STNM Hospital, Gangtok

21. Medical College, Amritsar

22. Civil Hospital, Jalandhar

23. Aidsroko, Chennai

24. Doon Hospital, Dehra Dun. 



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

7 Best Home Remedies For Mouth Ulcers
7 Best Home Remedies For Mouth Ulcers

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Smart Condom That Rates Your Performance In Bed Created!

Only 8 Of 100 Malaria Cases Detected In India: WHO

Blood In Urine May Indicate Prostate Cancer, 10 Early Signs Of Prostate Cancer

Indians Have A 30% Lower Lung Capacity Than North Americans

Beware! Premature Greying And Baldness In Men Ups Risk Of Heart Disease

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------