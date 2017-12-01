List Of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centres In India
World AIDS Day 2017: Here's a list of all the Antiretroviral therapy centres in India.
World AIDS Day 2017: Antiretroviral therapy centres in India
HIGHLIGHTS
- ART is a combination of 3 antiretroviral medicines for controlling HIV
- It is considered to be more effective than the monotherapy
- Once you get infected with HIV, you are HIV positive for life
HIV is incurable. However, steps can be taken to control the spread of this disease in the human body. An Antiretroviral Therapy is a combination of three antiretroviral medicines for controlling the spread of HIV virus in the human body. This therapy is considered to be more effective than the monotherapy which involves only one medicine.
Here's a list of ART centres in our country:
1. GHTM Tambram, Chennai
2. Madras Medical College, Chennai
3. Government Medical College, Madurai
4. Government hospital, Namakkal
5. Theni Medical College
6. Coimbatore Medical College
7. Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu
8. Trichy Medical College
9. Vellore Medical College
10. Medical college, Kanyakumari
11. Kilpouk Medical College, Chennai
12. Medical College, Salem
13. Medical College, Tirunelveli
14. JJ Hospital, Mumbai
15. KEM Hospital, Mumbai
16. Nair Hospital, Mumbai
17. Sion Hospital, Mumbai
18. Government Medical College, Sangli
19. BJ Medical College, Pune
20. Government Medical College, Nagpur
21. NARI, Pune
22. Medical College, Dule
23. Medical College, Akola
24. Medical College, Yawatmal
25. Medical College, Aurangabad
26. Medical College, Ambejogai
27. RIMS, Imphal
28. Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Imphal
29. District Hospital, Churachandpur
30. District Hospital, Ukahrul
31. Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
32. GGH, Kurnool
33. Government Medical College, Guntur
34. Government Medical College, Vizag
35. SVRR GGH, Tirupati
36. GGH, Ananthapur
37. GGH, Vijayawada
38. RIMS, Kadapa
39. Government District Hospital, Prakasam
40. GGH, Kakinada
41. Gandhi Medical College, Secundarabad
42. Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, Bangalore
43. Mysore Medical College, Mysore
44. K I M S Hubli
45. VIMS, Bellary
46. District hospital, Davangeri
47. District hospital, Mangalore
48. District hospital, Gulburga
49. District hospital, Belgaon
50. District hospital, Bijapur
51. District hospital, Kolar
52. District hospital, Raichur
53. Naga District Hospital, Kohima
54. Civil Hospital, Tuensang
55. Dist. Hospital, Dimapur
56. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
57. BSAH, North Delhi
58. DDUH WEST, Delhi
59. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi
60. LNJP CENTRAL, Delhi
61. AIIMS, New Delhi
62. KSCH New Delhi
63. Safdarjang Hospital, Delhi
64. LRS, Delhi
65. National Institute of Communicable Diseases, Delhi
66. Agency for Community Care and Development, Delhi
67. Amarnath Shiv Narayan, Delhi
68. Delhi State Aids Control Society, Delhi
69. F & B AIDS, Delhi
70. Global Clinic, Delhi
71. I360 Stuffing & Training Solutions, Delhi
72. Modern Farm Aids, Delhi
73. Rock Well Testing Aids, Delhi
74. Shafa home, Delhi
75. Summer Aids, Delhi
76. Swastik Welaids, Delhi
77. Visual Aids Corporation, Delhi
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------