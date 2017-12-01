ASK OUR EXPERTS

List Of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centres In India

World AIDS Day 2017: Here's a list of all the Antiretroviral therapy centres in India.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 1, 2017 02:39 IST
2-Min Read
  1. ART is a combination of 3 antiretroviral medicines for controlling HIV
  2. It is considered to be more effective than the monotherapy
  3. Once you get infected with HIV, you are HIV positive for life

HIV is incurable. However, steps can be taken to control the spread of this disease in the human body. An Antiretroviral Therapy is a combination of three antiretroviral medicines for controlling the spread of HIV virus in the human body. This therapy is considered to be more effective than the monotherapy which involves only one medicine.

Here's a list of ART centres in our country:

1. GHTM Tambram, Chennai

2. Madras Medical College, Chennai

3. Government Medical College, Madurai

4. Government hospital, Namakkal

5. Theni Medical College

6. Coimbatore Medical College

7. Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu

8. Trichy Medical College

9. Vellore Medical College

10. Medical college, Kanyakumari

11. Kilpouk Medical College, Chennai

12. Medical College, Salem

13. Medical College, Tirunelveli

14. JJ Hospital, Mumbai

15. KEM Hospital, Mumbai

16. Nair Hospital, Mumbai

17. Sion Hospital, Mumbai

18. Government Medical College, Sangli

19. BJ Medical College, Pune

20. Government Medical College, Nagpur

21. NARI, Pune

22. Medical College, Dule

23. Medical College, Akola

24. Medical College, Yawatmal

25. Medical College, Aurangabad

26. Medical College, Ambejogai

27. RIMS, Imphal

28. Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Imphal

29. District Hospital, Churachandpur

30. District Hospital, Ukahrul

31. Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

32. GGH, Kurnool

33. Government Medical College, Guntur

34. Government Medical College, Vizag

35. SVRR GGH, Tirupati

36. GGH, Ananthapur

37. GGH, Vijayawada

38. RIMS, Kadapa

39. Government District Hospital, Prakasam

40. GGH, Kakinada

41. Gandhi Medical College, Secundarabad

42. Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, Bangalore

43. Mysore Medical College, Mysore

44. K I M S Hubli

45. VIMS, Bellary

46. District hospital, Davangeri

47. District hospital, Mangalore

48. District hospital, Gulburga

49. District hospital, Belgaon

50. District hospital, Bijapur

51. District hospital, Kolar

52. District hospital, Raichur

53. Naga District Hospital, Kohima

54. Civil Hospital, Tuensang

55. Dist. Hospital, Dimapur

56. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

57. BSAH, North Delhi

58. DDUH WEST, Delhi

59. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi

60. LNJP CENTRAL, Delhi

61. AIIMS, New Delhi

62. KSCH New Delhi

63. Safdarjang Hospital, Delhi

64. LRS, Delhi

65. National Institute of Communicable Diseases, Delhi

66. Agency for Community Care and Development, Delhi

67. Amarnath Shiv Narayan, Delhi

68. Delhi State Aids Control Society, Delhi

69. F & B AIDS, Delhi

70. Global Clinic, Delhi

71. I360 Stuffing & Training Solutions, Delhi

72. Modern Farm Aids, Delhi

73. Rock Well Testing Aids, Delhi

74. Shafa home, Delhi

75. Summer Aids, Delhi

76. Swastik Welaids, Delhi

77. Visual Aids Corporation, Delhi



