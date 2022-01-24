ASK OUR EXPERTS

Cooking Oil: Best Cooking Oil To Use If You Have Any Heart Disease

Cooking Oil: Best Cooking Oil To Use If You Have Any Heart Disease

Here is a curated list of healthy cooking oils for people with heart ailments.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jan 24, 2022 11:18 IST
3-Min Read
Cooking Oil: Best Cooking Oil To Use If You Have Any Heart Disease

Some cooking oils are especially good for the heart and benefit you in many way

Cooking oil is an integral ingredient in almost every meal. This makes oil one of the most important ingredients in your kitchen, which can have a considerable impact on your health. If you are someone already suffering from heart diseases or heart conditions that require special care, you need to make sustainable food choices that help in the long run and this includes the choice of your cooking oil. Some cooking oils are especially good for the heart and benefit your body in many ways. Here's a list of 7 types of oil that benefit your heart in more ways than one:

1) Peanut or groundnut oil

Peanut or groundnut oil is considered one of the best cooking oils for the heart. This oil contains vitamin E and a high content of monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats. While vitamin E is good for the heart, the oil may help in lowering bad cholesterol levels. It is often recommended that you can mix peanut oil with olive oil to get a proper combination of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids.    


2) Olive oil

Olive oil is one of the most popular healthy cooking oils. It is loaded with plant-based compounds called polyphenols that have been directly connected to reduced risk of heart diseases. Olive oil also contains healthy fats that can help keep the level of cholesterol in check and thus, decrease the risk of heart diseases. Besides all this, it has antioxidants that are good for the body and can aid in weight loss.

3) Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil may help in reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases. In comparison with other oils, sunflower oil contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that is good for the heart.

4) Mustard oil

This oil doesn't just benefit the heart but also the skin, joints and other parts of the body. Many cuisines include the usage of mustard oil in their food items. This oil contains rich amounts of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It is also believed that mustard oil improves digestion and appetite.

5) Rice bran oil

Rice bran oil is considered one of the best cooking oils for the heart. Nutritionists believe that this oil has a perfect balance of polyunsaturated fatty acids to monounsaturated fatty acids. It is often used while making salads, cookies and cakes.

6) Soybean oil

Soybean oil is extracted from soybeans. It contains a good number of fatty acids that benefit the overall body. Soyabean oil may help restrict cholesterol from accumulating in the body and prevents various heart conditions including heart attacks and others.

7) Safflower oil

This oil can help in balancing the cholesterol in the body and lowers the risks of heart diseases. Its properties may help prevent the arteries from hardening.  

Remember the oil you use for cooking plays an important role in taking care of your heart. So, make a wise choice every day.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

