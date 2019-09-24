Vitamin D And Fish Oil Show Promise In Prevention Of Heart Attack: Study
Some dietary changes and lifestyle modifications can help you reduce the risk of heart diseases. A recent study says that vitamin D and Omega-3 (fish oil) trial shows promise in the prevention of cancer death and heart attacks. Also, know other ways to reduce heart attack risk.
Omega-3 can prevent heart attack as per a recent study
HIGHLIGHTS
- Your diet can also influence your heart health
- Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, hypertension can contribute to heart attack
- Vitamin D is beneficial for heart health
There are many factors which can contribute to a higher risk of heart diseases. Sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, obesity, hypertension or bad cholesterol are some risk factors associated with a heart attack. One can make some healthy choices to improve heart health and reduce the risk of heart diseases. Your diet can also influence your heart health. Some foods are good for your heart which can protect your heart from the risk of developing heart diseases. Similarly, vitamin D and fish oil which is rich in Omega-3 can prevent heart attack as per a recent study.
Vitamin D and Omega-3 (fish oil) trial show promise in prevention of cancer death and heart attacks, a new study suggests. Results have been mixed but show promise for some outcomes and now confirmed by updated meta-analyses, according to the researchers.
"The pattern of findings suggests a complex balance of benefits and risks for each intervention and points to the need for additional research to determine which individuals may be most likely to derive a net benefit from these supplements," said study lead author JoAnn Manson from Harvard University.
The study is scheduled to be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Chicago. Nearly 26,000 US men and women participated in the nationwide VITAL clinical trial. After more than five years of study and treatment, the results show promising signals for certain outcomes.
For example, while Omega-3 fatty acids (fish oil) showed only a small, but non-significant, reduction in the primary cardiovascular endpoint of major CVD events, they were associated with significant reductions in heart attacks. The greatest treatment benefit was seen in people with dietary fish intake below the cohort median of 1.5 servings per week but not in those whose intake was above that level.
The heart health benefits are now confirmed by recent meta-analyses of omega-3 randomised trials. Similarly, vitamin D supplementation did not reduce major CVD events or total cancer incidence but was associated with a statistically significant reduction in total cancer mortality among those in the trial at least two years.
The effect of vitamin D in reducing cancer death is also confirmed by updated meta-analyses of vitamin D trials to date.
Other lifestyle modifications to reduce the risk of heart attack
- Keep your cholesterol levels under control by choosing a healthy diet
- Eat a healthy and balanced diet which is loaded with foods rich in anti-oxidants
- Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes a day
- If you consume alcohol limit your intake
- Quit smoking
- Keep your blood pressure under control
- Try activities which can help you reduce stress
(With inputs from IANS)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
