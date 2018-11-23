This 14-Month Old Pak Girl Had A Rare "Giant Heart": Know All About It
According to doctors, the left side of the girl's heart was four times larger than the expected size.
The infant weighed only 6.5 kilograms
HIGHLIGHTS
- The case study has been accepted for The Annals of Thoracic Surgery
- It took six hours to operate upon the child: doctors
- The child was suffering from Giant Left Atrium (GLA), a rare condition
Doctors gave new lease of life to a 14-month old Pakistani girl child who was born with an unusual "giant heart" disease by successfully operating on her at Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday.
According to doctors, the left side of her heart was four times larger than the expected size. The child was reportedly suffering from a rare condition called Giant Left Atrium (GLA) that carries a high mortality risk.
Doctors said that when brought to the hospital, the infant weighed only 6.5 kilograms and had trouble in feeding.
According to doctors, only a few such cases have been reported in children below two years of age. In a single stage open heart surgery, the child's valve was repaired, GLA was reduced and the hole was closed.
"This case study has been accepted for publication in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. It took six hours to operate upon the child," said Dr. Neeraj Aggarwal, Paediatric Cardiologist at Ganga Ram Hospital."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.