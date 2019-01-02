ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Heart »  New Sensor Can Monitor Heart Cells With Minimal Disruption

New Sensor Can Monitor Heart Cells With Minimal Disruption

The base for the culture was a very soft material called fibrin gel. Lee placed the nanomesh sensor on top of the cell culture in a complex process, which involved removing and adding liquid medium at the proper times. This was important to correctly orient the nanomesh sensor.
  By: IANS  Updated: Jan 2, 2019 04:14 IST
2-Min Read
New Sensor Can Monitor Heart Cells With Minimal Disruption

Inside each of us beats a life-sustaining heart.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Engineers have demonstrated an electronic device to monitor heart cells
  2. One way or another research on the heart is fundamentally important to us
  3. The base for the culture was a very soft material called fibrin gel

Engineers have demonstrated an electronic device to closely monitor beating heart cells, or cardiomyocytes, without affecting their behaviour. Inside each of us beats a life-sustaining heart. Unfortunately, the organ is not always perfect and sometimes goes wrong. One way or another research on the heart is fundamentally important to us all. "When researchers study cardiomyocytes in action they culture them on hard petri dishes and attach rigid sensor probes. These impede the cells' natural tendency to move as the sample beats, so observations do not reflect reality well," said one of the researchers Sunghoon Lee from University of Tokyo in Japan.

u211ns8

For this study, the researchers used a healthy culture of cardiomyocytes derived from human stem cells.
Photo Credit: iStock


RELATED STORIES

Set Some Heart Healthy Goals For Yourself ! Simple Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy And Fit

It is very important to remember that your lifestyle choices are not only your defense against heart disease and stroke but it is also your responsibility. So this New Year, take some health resolutions for a healthy heart today and tomorrow.

Beware Of The Holiday Heart Syndrome: Here's What You Need To Know About It

Binge drinking around the holiday season can increase risks of Holiday heart syndrome. This condition causes heart arrhythmia and artrial fibrillation most frequently.

"Our nanomesh sensor frees researchers to study cardiomyocytes and other cell cultures in a way more faithful to how they are in nature. The key is to use the sensor in conjunction with a flexible substrate, or base, for the cells to grow on," Lee said.

For this study, the researchers used a healthy culture of cardiomyocytes derived from human stem cells.

The base for the culture was a very soft material called fibrin gel. Lee placed the nanomesh sensor on top of the cell culture in a complex process, which involved removing and adding liquid medium at the proper times. This was important to correctly orient the nanomesh sensor.

"The fine mesh sensor is difficult to place perfectly. This reflects the delicate touch necessary to fabricate it in the first place," said Lee.

The researchers believe that the device could aid study of other cells, organs and medicines.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

10 Foods And Drinks To Help Manage Blood Sugar

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

New Sensor Can Monitor Heart Cells With Minimal Disruption

Study: Tilt Of Head Can Boost Social Engagement

This Bacteria In Soil Can Combat Antibiotic Resistant Superbugs: Study

Feeling Moody? Blame YouTube Videos!

Yet Another Reason To Avoid Sugar-Sweetened Beverages! It Could Lead To Kidney Disease

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases