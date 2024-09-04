Home »  Heart »  Is Your Gum Affecting Your Heart Health?

Is Your Gum Affecting Your Heart Health?

Maintaining healthy gums might be more significant for your heart than previously understood, underlining the need for comprehensive healthcare practices that include oral health as a critical component.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Sep 4, 2024 11:11 IST
3-Min Read
Is Your Gum Affecting Your Heart Health?

Is Your Gum Affecting Your Heart Health?

The connection between oral health and heart health is increasingly recognised by the medical community. Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, involves inflammation and infection of the gums, which can have far-reaching effects on the cardiovascular system. Emerging research suggests a link between gum disease (periodontitis) and increased risk of heart disease. Ongoing studies continue to explore the intricate relationships between oral health and cardiovascular disease. These studies aim to clarify the mechanisms through which periodontal bacteria and inflammation may influence heart disease.

Understanding these connections could open new pathways for both preventive measures and treatments that address these seemingly disparate conditions through a more integrated health approach. Maintaining healthy gums might be more significant for your heart than previously understood, underlining the need for comprehensive healthcare practices that include oral health as a critical component.

Understanding the link



RELATED STORIES
related

Women's Health: Intermittent Fasting Can Affect Your Menstrual Cycle; Here's How

In this article, we discuss in detail how intermittent fasting can affect your menstrual cycle.

related

Nutritionist Highlights Health Benefits Of Dried Figs, Calls Them The “Best Travel Snack”

Figs have a naturally sweet, honey-like flavour with a soft, chewy texture

Research indicates that gum disease can increase the risk of developing heart disease. The inflammation associated with periodontal disease may contribute to the narrowing of arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. Researchers are particularly interested in how improving oral health could potentially serve as a preventative measure against the development of cardiovascular diseases, offering a dual benefit from maintaining excellent dental hygiene.

1. Inflammatory response



The body's immune response to periodontitis can lead to vascular damage throughout the body, including the heart.

2. Bacteria spread

The same bacteria found in infected gums can enter the bloodstream, potentially causing inflammation and damage to heart valves and vessels.

3. Increased risk of heart attack

Chronic inflammation caused by periodontal disease is linked to an increased risk of heart attack.

4. Worsening existing heart conditions

For those already suffering from cardiovascular conditions, gum disease can exacerbate the problem.

5. Common risk factors

Shared risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, and unhealthy diet can contribute to both periodontal disease and heart disease.

6. Diagnostic challenges

Symptoms of gum disease are often subtle and may go unnoticed until significant damage has occurred, similar to many heart conditions.

Proactive measures

Preventing gum disease is more critical than ever, not just for maintaining oral health but also for protecting your heart. This connection highlights the importance of good oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups as part of overall cardiovascular health strategies. By taking proactive steps to manage oral health, individuals can also protect their cardiovascular health, highlighting the crucial interplay between different aspects of well-being.

1. Regular dental check-ups

Visit your dentist at least twice a year for cleanings and check-ups.

2. Proper oral hygiene

Brushing twice a day, flossing daily, and using mouthwash can greatly reduce the risk of gum disease.

3. Healthy lifestyle choices

Avoid smoking, manage diabetes effectively, and eat a balanced diet to minimise risk factors.

4. Awareness and education

Being informed about the symptoms of gum disease and its potential impact on heart health can lead to earlier detection and treatment.

The correlation between gum disease and cardiovascular health underscores the importance of a holistic approach to healthcare, emphasising that our bodies are interconnected systems rather than isolated parts. As emerging research strengthens the link between periodontal health and heart disease, it becomes clear that comprehensive health maintenance is more crucial than ever. Individuals are encouraged to adopt thorough oral hygiene routines, seek regular dental care, and embrace lifestyle changes that benefit overall health. This integrative perspective not only aims to improve oral and cardiovascular health but also enhances general well-being, proving that preventive care can have profound implications across various aspects of health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases