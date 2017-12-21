ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Heart »  Here's Why Marriage Is Good For Your Heart, Literally

Here's Why Marriage Is Good For Your Heart, Literally

Singletons with heart disease are at a higher risk of death as compared to their married counterparts. Here's why.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 21, 2017 12:12 IST
2-Min Read
Study reveals the health benefits of marriage over singlehood

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Unmarried people affected with heart diseases are at higher risk of death
  2. Being unmarried is linked to a 24% increased risk of death from any cause
  3. Singles are at a 45% higher risk of death due to cardiovascular issues
For married people, it is fairly common to feel nostalgic about their days of single-hood. But being married has its own merits, and here, we are referring to health merits. A new study suggests that unmarried people, affected with heart diseases are at a higher risk of death as compared to their married counterparts. As per the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, being an unmarried heart patient is linked to a higher risk of death.

“I was somewhat surprised by the magnitude of the influence of being married has (on heart patients),” lead researcher from the Emory University in Atlanta in US,  Arshed Quyyumi, Professor of Medicine explained.

“Social support provided by marriage, and perhaps many other benefits of companionship, are important for people with heart disease,” Quyyumi added.
The study included 6051 patients with an average age of 63, who were going through cardiac catheterization for coronary heart disease. Results, however, turned out to be quite poor especially in case of the divorced, widowed, separated or unmarried people. Researchers followed patients for four years.

Result showed that as compared to the married  people, being unmarried was linked to a 24% increased risk of death from any cause and 45% higher risk of death due to cardiovascular issues. Likewise, heart attack risk in unmarried people was 40% higher than the married people.  

Top 10 heart-friendly foods you can include in your diet:
  1. Salmon
  2. Oatmeal
  3. Blueberries
  4. Dark chocolate
  5. Citrus fruits
  6. Soy
  7. Potatoes
  8. Tomatoes
  9. Nuts
  10. Legumes
With inputs from IANS

