Heart Failure: Top Myths Debunked By Scientists
Revealing the myths about heart failure, the survey stated: one in five members of the public said patients should avoid exercise, while just over half of the patients knew that exercise can be a treatment for their disease.
There is low awareness among patients about heart failure
Scientists have debunked myths about heart failure and have highlighted that there is low awareness of heart failure among patients as per a survey.
The research will be presented at Heart Failure 2019 the annual congress of the Heart Failure Association (HFA).
Revealing the myths about heart failure, the survey stated: one in five members of the public said patients should avoid exercise, while just over half of the patients knew that exercise can be a treatment for their disease.
The HFA is set to launch the Heart Failure Atlas which maps disparities in prevention and treatment.
Novel research on many heart failure topics will be presented during the event in 1,700 abstracts, including in-vitro fertilisation: linked to heart failure? You are what you eat: diet, gut microbes, and heart failure outcomes, how yogic breathing is being used in chronic heart failure, what determines who follows heart failure treatment advice, and who doesn't? How machine learning could help select patients for cardiac resynchronisation therapy, predicting recovery of ejection fraction in heart failure patients, do women and men need different doses of heart failure drugs? And an innovative non-invasive biomarker to detect heart transplant rejection.
Four late-breaking trial sessions on acute and chronic heart failure, innovative treatments, device therapies and registries will showcase cutting edge findings.
PHARM-CHF randomised controlled trial on improving adherence to heart failure medications, ReBIC-1 randomised trial on the safety of diuretic withdrawal in chronic heart failure patients, can the activity of the adrenomedullin system be used to personalise acute heart failure treatment?, first-in-human research: DSR-FIH study of direct sodium removal and VECTOR-HF study of a novel battery-free and wireless pressure monitor.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.