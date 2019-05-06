ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Heart »  Heart Failure: Top Myths Debunked By Scientists

Heart Failure: Top Myths Debunked By Scientists

Revealing the myths about heart failure, the survey stated: one in five members of the public said patients should avoid exercise, while just over half of the patients knew that exercise can be a treatment for their disease.

  By: ANI  Updated: May 6, 2019 03:30 IST
2-Min Read
Heart Failure: Top Myths Debunked By Scientists

There is low awareness among patients about heart failure

Scientists have debunked myths about heart failure and have highlighted that there is low awareness of heart failure among patients as per a survey.

The research will be presented at Heart Failure 2019 the annual congress of the Heart Failure Association (HFA).

Revealing the myths about heart failure, the survey stated: one in five members of the public said patients should avoid exercise, while just over half of the patients knew that exercise can be a treatment for their disease.


RELATED STORIES

Yo-Yo Dieting May Increase Heart Disease Risk In Women

Yo-yo dieting: The study found in case of women losing at least 10 pounds and regaining the weight within a year could be detrimental to heart heath.

Sleep Well And Enough As It Keeps Your Heart Healthy; Tips For A Sound Sleep

The study showed a direct demonstration of the molecular connections linking blood and cardiovascular risk factors to sleep health.

The HFA is set to launch the Heart Failure Atlas which maps disparities in prevention and treatment.

Novel research on many heart failure topics will be presented during the event in 1,700 abstracts, including in-vitro fertilisation: linked to heart failure? You are what you eat: diet, gut microbes, and heart failure outcomes, how yogic breathing is being used in chronic heart failure, what determines who follows heart failure treatment advice, and who doesn't? How machine learning could help select patients for cardiac resynchronisation therapy, predicting recovery of ejection fraction in heart failure patients, do women and men need different doses of heart failure drugs? And an innovative non-invasive biomarker to detect heart transplant rejection.

Four late-breaking trial sessions on acute and chronic heart failure, innovative treatments, device therapies and registries will showcase cutting edge findings.

PHARM-CHF randomised controlled trial on improving adherence to heart failure medications, ReBIC-1 randomised trial on the safety of diuretic withdrawal in chronic heart failure patients, can the activity of the adrenomedullin system be used to personalise acute heart failure treatment?, first-in-human research: DSR-FIH study of direct sodium removal and VECTOR-HF study of a novel battery-free and wireless pressure monitor. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Heart Failure: Top Myths Debunked By Scientists

Blood Test To Spot Alzheimer's Before Symptoms Occur

Lesser Than These Many Hours Of Sleep Can Affect Your Heart; Are You Sleeping Well?

Cutting Household Fuel Can Improve India's Air Quality Standards

Consuming These Nuts Can Lower High Blood Pressure; Here's How Much You Should Eat Them In A Day

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases