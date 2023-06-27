Home »  Heart »  Heart: Exercising Can Cause Stroke In Certain Situations; Here's How To Prevent It

Certain conditions that can increase the risk of stroke may also be triggered or exacerbated by exercise, here's how to avoid it.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jun 27, 2023 05:50 IST
Always warm-up before exercise and cool down afterward

Exercising has numerous benefits, including improving cardiovascular health, boosting mood, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. However, there have been reports of individuals experiencing strokes during or shortly after exercise, leading some to question whether exercising can cause a stroke.

In general, exercise is not a direct cause of stroke. In fact, regular exercise is often cited as a way to reduce the risk of stroke by reducing arterial stiffness, improving blood flow, and lowering hypertension. However, certain conditions that can increase the risk of stroke may also be triggered or exacerbated by exercise. Continue reading as we help lower your risk by sharing some effective tips.

8 Tips to lower risk of heart stroke caused by exercising:



1. Start slowly

If you are just starting a new exercise routine, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity. This will help your heart adjust to the new demands being placed on it. For example, if you are going to start running, begin with a slow jog and increase the intensity over time. Starting too quickly can put a strain on your heart and increase your risk of a heart stroke.



2. Warm-up & cool down

Always warm-up before exercise and cool down afterward. This will help to reduce stress on your heart by slowly increasing and decreasing your heart rate. A warm-up can consist of stretching, walking, or light aerobic exercise. A cool-down should involve stretching and deep breathing exercises.

3. Stay hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is essential to maintaining a healthy heart. During exercise, you lose fluids through sweating, so it is important to replace those fluids. Drinking water or sports drinks with electrolytes can help replenish lost fluids.

4. Monitor your heart rate

Monitoring your heart rate during exercise is a great way to prevent a heart stroke. Use a heart rate monitor to keep track of your heart rate and keep it at a safe level. The American Heart Association recommends a heart rate of 50-85% of your maximum heart rate.

5. Choose the right exercise

Choosing the right exercise is important to prevent a heart stroke. Low-impact activities such as swimming, cycling, and walking are great options. High-impact activities such as running and jumping can put extra strain on your heart and increase your risk of a stroke.

6. Know your limits

Knowing your limits is important in preventing a heart stroke. Don't push yourself too hard, and listen to your body. If you feel dizzy, lightheaded, or experience chest pain, stop exercising immediately.

7. Stay cool

Exercising in hot weather can put extra strain on your heart. Avoid exercising during the hottest parts of the day and stay hydrated. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to help keep you cool.

8. Seek medical advice

If you have any underlying medical conditions, talk to your doctor before starting any exercise routine. They can help you choose the right exercise routine and provide guidance on how to prevent a heart stroke.

In conclusion, exercise is generally beneficial for overall health and reduces the risk of stroke by improving cardiovascular health, among other benefits. It is essential to consult with a medical professional before starting a new exercise routine to ensure that it is safe and appropriate for your individual needs and health conditions.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

