Home »  Heart »  Heart: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Strengthen Your Blood Vessels

Heart: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Strengthen Your Blood Vessels

Our diet greatly influences the health of our heart. Incorporating these foods to your diet can help improve the health of your blood vessels.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 24, 2023 02:11 IST
3-Min Read
Heart: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Strengthen Your Blood Vessels

Foods you eat can help strengthen the health of your heart and blood vessels

Blood vessels are an important part of our circulatory system, which is responsible for delivering oxygen and nutrients to our organs and tissues. As we age, our blood vessels can become weakened, leading to a variety of health problems. However, there are certain foods that can help to strengthen our blood vessels and keep them healthy. Here in this article are some foods that you should consider adding to your diet.

Foods that will strengthen your blood vessels:

1. Berries



RELATED STORIES
related

The Solution To Regenerating Blood Vessels Discovered

Researchers have identified a signalling pathway that is essential for the growth of new blood vessels from pre-existing vessels.

related

Hate Going To The Gym? This Exercise Pill Is For You

Researchers from University of Leeds in the UK found that a protein called Piezo1 in the lining of blood vessels is able to detect a change in blood flow during exercise. Here's how this exercise pill can compensate for physical exercise.

Berries are rich in antioxidants, particularly a type called anthocyanins, which have been shown to improve blood vessel function. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are all excellent sources of anthocyanins.

2. Leafy greens

Leafy greens, such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, are high in nitrates, which can help to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. They are also rich in vitamin K, which helps to prevent the hardening of the arteries.

3. Avocado

Avocado is a rich source of monounsaturated fats, which can help to improve blood vessel function and reduce inflammation. It is also high in potassium, which can help to lower blood pressure.

4. Whole grains

Whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread, are high in fiber, whic can help to reduce cholesterol levels and improve blood vessel function. They are also a good source of B vitamins, which can help to prevent the hardening of the arteries.

5. Onions

Onions are abundant in the antioxidant flavonoid. This helps improve the overall health of our health and boosts circulation. The anti-inflammatory properties of onions along with antioxidants can reduce inflammation in veins and arteries.

6. Turmeric

Since ancient times, turmeric has been used in Asian medicine. Blood vessel dilation and circulation are both aided by it. The turmeric compound curcumin aids in nitric oxide production enhancement, oxidative stress reduction, and inflammation reduction.

7. Fatty fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel function. They are also a good source of vitamin D, which can help to prevent the hardening of the arteries.

8. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are high in fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants, all of which can help to improve blood vessel function. They are also a good source of magnesium, which can help to lower blood pressure.

8. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene, an antioxidant that has been shown to improve blood vessel function and reduce inflammation. They are also high in vitamin C, which can help to prevent the hardening of the arteries.

In addition to adding these foods to your diet, there are other measures you can take to keep your blood vessels healthy, such as exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight. By taking care of your blood vessels, you can help to reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath
12 Effective Home Remedies for Bad Breath

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases