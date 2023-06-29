Heart: 9 Tips That Will Help Manage Diabetes
Read on as we share tips that will help manage your blood sugar levels.
Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is vital for managing diabetes
Diabetes is one of the most common cardiovascular diseases. It occurs when our blood glucose is high. Having diabetes can increase one's risk of various other diseases. Hence, it is necessary to prevent as well as treat diabetes.
If you already have diabetes, it is not too late to take steps to treat it or even improve your blood sugar levels. There are various ways in which you can manage diabetes and reduce blood sugar levels. In this article, we share tips that will help manage your blood sugar levels.
8 Tips that can help manage diabetes and reduce blood sugar levels:
1. Manage your diet
One of the most effective ways to manage diabetes is to follow a healthy diet. Avoid sugary and processed foods, and focus on consuming whole, unprocessed foods that are rich in fibre. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your meals. Additionally, portion control is crucial to maintain stable blood sugar levels.
2. Stay physically active
Regular exercise is essential for managing diabetes. Engaging in aerobic activities like walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.
3. Maintain a healthy weight
Losing excess weight can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and help manage diabetes. Adopting a balanced diet and exercising regularly can lead to weight loss, resulting in better control of blood sugar levels.
4. Limit carbohydrate intake
Carbohydrates are converted into sugar during digestion and can cause spikes in blood glucose levels. Focus on consuming complex carbohydrates like whole grains and legumes rather than refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pastries, and sugary drinks. Monitor your carbohydrate intake and spread it evenly throughout the day to avoid drastic blood sugar fluctuations.
5. Manage stress levels
Chronic stress can contribute to elevated blood sugar levels. Find healthy ways to cope with stress such as practicing mindfulness, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies that help you relax. Get enough sleep and prioritise self-care activities to reduce stress levels.
6. Stay hydrated
Drinking an adequate amount of water can help regulate blood sugar levels and promote overall health. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day and limit the consumption of sugary beverages.
7. Quit smoking
Smoking not only increases the risk of developing diabetes but also worsens its complications. If you smoke, consider seeking professional help to quit smoking and improve your overall health.
8. Monitor blood sugar levels regularly
Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is vital for managing diabetes. Follow the recommended guidelines provided by your healthcare provider to check your blood sugar levels at home and keep a record of the results. This will help you track your progress and make necessary adjustments to your lifestyle.
Remember lowering your blood sugar levels is a gradual process, and always consult with your healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your lifestyle or starting a new exercise regime.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.