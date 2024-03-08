Home »  Heart »  Heart: 10 Most Effective Ayurvedic Drinks For Better Cardiovascular Health

Heart: 10 Most Effective Ayurvedic Drinks For Better Cardiovascular Health

Here we share a list of Ayurvedic remedies you can try to boost your cardiovascular health.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 8, 2024 02:43 IST
3-Min Read
Ayurveda and the use of specific herbs can be used to promote cardiovascular well-being

Ayurveda is a traditional system of medicine that originated in India over 5,000 years ago. It is a holistic approach to health that focuses on balancing the mind, body, and spirit to prevent and treat various illnesses. Ayurveda emphasises individualised treatments based on one's unique constitution, known as doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha).

When it comes to heart health, Ayurveda suggests lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, and the use of specific herbs to promote cardiovascular well-being. While herbal remedies can be part of a holistic approach, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your health regimen. In this article, we share a list of Ayurvedic remedies you can try to boost your cardiovascular health.

Here are 10 Ayurvedic drinks that are often recommended for better cardiovascular health:



1. Arjuna

It supports heart function, strengthens the heart muscles, and may help regulate blood pressure. Boil arjuna bark in water, strain, and drink as a tea to reap its benefits.



2. Hawthorn Berry

It helps improve circulation, dilates blood vessels, and may enhance heart muscle contractions. Make hawthorn berry tea by steeping dried berries in hot water.

3. Triphala

Triphala is a combination of three fruits (Amalaki, Bibhitaki, Haritaki) that support digestion, detoxification, and indirectly benefit the cardiovascular system. Mix triphala powder with warm water and consume.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric also known as haldi contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may support heart health. Make turmeric tea by boiling turmeric powder in water, and adding honey and lemon if desired.

5. Ginger

Ginger improves blood circulation and may help lower cholesterol levels. Brew ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. You can also incorporate it into your recipes in your daily diet.

6. Cinnamon

It supports healthy blood sugar levels and contains antioxidants that may benefit the cardiovascular system. Make cinnamon tea by boiling cinnamon sticks in water.

7. Garlic

Garlic helps regulate blood pressure and has anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Crush garlic cloves, let them sit for a few minutes, then consume raw or add to food.

8. Lemon balm

Lemon balm has a calming effect on the nervous system, potentially reducing stress-related impacts on the heart. Make lemon balm tea by steeping dried leaves in hot water.

9. Cardamom

Cardamom aids digestion and contains antioxidants that may promote heart health. Add cardamom pods to boiling water for a flavourful tea.

10. Rose

Rose is rich in antioxidants, which may have a positive impact on heart health. Make rose tea by steeping dried rose petals in hot water.

It's important to note that while these herbal teas may offer some cardiovascular benefits, they should not replace medical treatment or advice. Consulting with a healthcare professional is crucial for an accurate assessment of your individual health needs. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet, plays a significant role in promoting heart health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

