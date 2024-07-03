Healthy Snacks That Don't Spike Blood Sugar Levels
In this article, we list some healthy snacks that will help maintain your blood sugar levels.
Blood sugar levels refer to the concentration of glucose in the bloodstream, which is a crucial source of energy for the body's cells. However, maintaining stable blood sugar levels is important, as significant fluctuations can lead to health issues such as diabetes. Certain foods, particularly those high in simple carbohydrates and sugars, can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels by quickly releasing glucose into the bloodstream. Consuming healthy snacks can help prevent these spikes by providing a balanced mix of nutrients. Below we list some healthy snacks that will help maintain your blood sugar levels.
Healthy snacks that help maintain stable blood sugar levels:
1. Nuts
Nuts are high in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Enjoy a small handful (about 1 ounce) of unsalted nuts as a snack.
2. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is high in protein and has a lower carbohydrate content compared to regular yogurt, helping to maintain steady blood sugar levels. Choose plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt and add a few berries or a sprinkle of nuts for extra flavour and nutrients.
3. Hummus with vegetables
Hummus provides protein and fibre, while vegetables are low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, making them a great combination for blood sugar control. Pair 2-3 tablespoons of hummus with sliced veggies like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers.
4. Apple slices with peanut butter
Apples provide fibre, and the healthy fats and protein in peanut butter help slow sugar absorption. Spread 1-2 tablespoons of natural peanut butter on apple slices.
5. Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is high in protein and low in carbohydrates, making it a good option for stabilising blood sugar. Opt for a serving (about ½ cup) of plain, low-fat cottage cheese, and add some fresh veggies or a few berries for extra flavour.
6. Avocado
Avocado is rich in healthy fats and fibre, which help regulate blood sugar levels. Enjoy half an avocado sprinkled with a little salt and pepper, or spread it on whole-grain toast.
7. Hard-boiled eggs
Eggs are an excellent source of protein and contain almost no carbohydrates, helping to keep blood sugar levels stable. Have one or two hard-boiled eggs as a quick and portable snack.
8. Chia pudding
Chia seeds are high in fibre and healthy fats, which can help slow the digestion of carbohydrates and prevent blood sugar spikes. Prepare chia pudding by mixing 2 tablespoons of chia seeds with 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk. Let it sit in the fridge for a few hours or overnight until it thickens. Add some berries or nuts for added flavour.
9. Berries
Berries are low in sugar and high in fibre and antioxidants, making them a good choice for blood sugar management. Enjoy a small bowl of fresh berries as a snack, or mix them with a small amount of Greek yogurt or cottage cheese.
10. Edamame
Edamame is high in protein and fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels. Steam a serving of edamame and sprinkle with a little sea salt for a satisfying snack.
These snacks are not only nutritious but also effective in helping manage blood sugar levels due to their balanced macronutrient content and high fibre levels.
