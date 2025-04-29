7 Exercises To Control Blood Sugar Levels
Try these 7 exercises to control blood sugar levels naturally.
7 Exercises To Control Blood Sugar Levels
Managing blood sugar levels is a key aspect of diabetes care and prevention, and physical activity plays a vital role in this process. Regular exercise not only helps regulate glucose levels but also improves insulin sensitivity, reduces body fat, and boosts cardiovascular health. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), a mix of aerobic and resistance training is especially beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. Whether you are managing prediabetes, diabetes, or simply aiming to stay fit, including the right kind of exercises in your daily routine can make a significant difference in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.
Does physical activity help control blood sugar
Exercise helps muscles use glucose for energy, thereby lowering excess sugar in the bloodstream. It also increases insulin sensitivity, which allows cells to absorb glucose more efficiently. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity weekly to prevent and manage chronic illnesses like diabetes. Try these 7 exercises to control blood sugar levels naturally.
1. Brisk walking
Walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of aerobic exercise. Just 30 minutes a day can improve insulin function and reduce fasting blood sugar levels. Choose a consistent pace and walk after meals for better results.
2. Cycling
Whether outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling strengthens your lower body and gets your heart rate up. It helps burn calories and improves glucose metabolism. A 45-minute cycling session three times a week is a great start.
3. Swimming
A low-impact full-body workout, swimming engages multiple muscle groups and improves cardiovascular endurance. It's especially suitable for people with joint pain or obesity. Regular swimming can help lower A1C levels, a marker of long-term blood sugar control.
4. Strength training
Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups builds lean muscle. More muscle mass means better glucose absorption and less insulin resistance. Aim for strength training at least twice a week under professional guidance.
5. Yoga
Combining breath control, movement, and mindfulness, yoga has shown to reduce stress-related glucose spikes. Certain postures like the seated forward bend and the bow pose are particularly helpful for people with diabetes. Practice yoga 3–5 times a week for visible changes.
6. Dancing or Zumba
If traditional workouts bore you, dancing can be a fun and effective alternative. High-energy styles like Zumba help you burn calories, improve insulin sensitivity, and release feel-good hormones, making it easier to maintain a healthy routine.
7. High-intensity interval training (HIIT)
HIIT involves short bursts of intense activity followed by rest periods. This style of workout burns glucose quickly and improves insulin response. It may not suit everyone, so consult your doctor before beginning, especially if you have heart issues.
Incorporating these exercises into your daily or weekly routine can go a long way in maintaining balanced blood sugar levels and improving overall health. Always consult a doctor or certified fitness trainer before starting a new workout regime, especially if you have underlying health conditions. Remember, consistency is key, even small daily efforts can result in big changes over time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.