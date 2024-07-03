Expert Warns Against Overconsumption Of Omega 6, Here's What Can Happen And What You Can Do To Reduce It
According to Anjali Mukerjee, excessive amounts of Omega 6 fatty acids can lead to inflammation and risk to heart health in the long run
Anjali Mukerjee also emphasises maintaining a ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 at 4:1
The monsoon is here, and all we can think of are pakodas and samosas to go with our cups of tea. Fried food is a universal indulgence. However, it often comes with a hidden nutritional pitfall — excessive consumption of Omega-6 fatty acids. While Omega-6 fats are essential for our bodies and play a critical role in brain function and growth, an excess can be equally dangerous. Many popular fried foods are cooked in oils that are rich in Omega-6, such as corn oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil.
When consumed in large amounts, these oils can lead to inflammation and pose a higher risk of chronic diseases. So, what should you do when you want to treat your taste buds without compromising your health? Worry not, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares an Instagram post, guiding us all regarding the potential risks of Omega 6 overconsumption. She also suggests how to maintain a balance.
In her post, the nutritionist mentions:
Health risks
According to Anjali Mukerjee, excessive amounts of Omega 6 fatty acids can lead to inflammation and risk to heart health in the long run.
Cause of overconsumption
Anjali Mukerjee further explains that while Omega-6 fatty acids are essential for the body since the human body doesn't produce them on its own, they are often consumed in excess by most of the population. These fats are mostly found in oils like safflower oil, sunflower oil, corn oil and soybean oil.
Maintaining balance
Anjali Mukerjee also reveals that the average consumption ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fatty acids is 25:1 among the general population. This imbalance has the potential to lead to autoimmune diseases, cancer, arthritis, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and obesity.
The nutritionist suggests maintaining a healthier ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3, ideally aiming for 4:1 or even better, as low as 2:1.
"Over consumption of Omega 6 rich foods like foods cooked in an excess amount of refined oils like safflower seed oil, sunflower oil, corn oil and soybean oil. Especially foods fried in these oils like farsan, chakli, crackers, french fries, baked goods like cookies, biscuits, cakes and pastries cause inflammatory conditions," Anjali Mukerjee writes in her caption.
"These foods significantly contribute to increased intake of omega 6 fats. While omega 6 fats are essential for health , it is important to balance them with omega 3 fats to maintain optimal health," she adds.
Anjali Mukerjee also emphasises maintaining a ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 at 4:1 to reduce the risk of inflammatory conditions and other associated health risks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.