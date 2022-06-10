Coronary Thrombosis: What You Need To Know About The Blood Clots In The Heart
blood clots can be dangerous to health. The threat may be worse if they are found inside the heart. Here's what you need to know about them.
Exercising regularly can help reduce risks of developing coronary thrombosis
Blood clots as the name suggest are clots of blood that may form inside of your veins or arteries. Although they might be seen as a threat, blood clots formed on wounds and injuries are very important to support the body's healing process. However, the same blood clots when formed inside the body without a need to be might even be life-threatening.
These clots may be even more worrisome if they form inside the heart. Blood clots formed inside the heart are called coronary thrombosis. The heart being the primary organ responsible to pump blood, needs to function normally in order to keep the body functioning normally. In this article, we discuss the various causes that can lead to the formation of blood clots in the heart. In addition to this, we discuss symptoms to help you navigate if you have coronary thrombosis and how to prevent them altogether.
Causes
A few of the most common causes behind developing coronary thrombosis are:
Pregnancy
Pregnancy is considered one of the most common causes of blood clots. Pregnancy as a whole along with the changes in hormonal levels can contribute to the formation of blood clots in the body, including the heart.
Old age
As we grow old, our body's ability to function properly diminishes. Blood clots may occur as a sign of old age and the gradual wear and tear of the body.
Being overweight or obese
Being overweight or obese causes strain on the body by placing access weight on our internal organs and so on. The fat inside the body might restrict normal blood flow causing blood clots in the body as well as coronary thrombosis. Obesity may even cause other cardiovascular diseases.
Hereditary
Another unavoidable cause of blood clots is clots acquired through hereditary. Although these can't be avoided due to lack of autonomy, we do advise you to take other preventive measures to reduce the possibility of you developing coronary thrombosis.
Chronic diseases
Various other chronic diseases such as diabetes, and other cardiovascular diseases, can also influence and promote the development of blood clots. People suffering from lung disease, bowel-related diseases, etc. are also at a higher risk of developing coronary thrombosis.
Symptoms
-
Severe pain or shooting pain in the chest or
-
Pain in the arms
- Excessive sweating
- Shortness of breath, experiencing trouble while breathing
Prevention
Quit smoking
Smoking causes irreversible damage to numerous parts of our bodies. To avoid developing blood clots or other chronic diseases that might cause blood clots, you are advised to refrain from smoking altogether.
Take preventive measures against other disorders
Take corrective measures to avoid other chronic diseases that may later cause blood clots in the heart. Disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. can all lead to clotting of veins or/and arteries in the heart.
Eat right
A huge cause behind the formation of blood clots, in general, is an unhealthy diet. Foods high in fats and oils can increase your risk of forming blood clots in the body. Eating unhealthy foods can keep you at a higher risk of developing unnecessary blood clots. These blood clots in the body or the heart might further instruct blood flow in the particular vein or artery and cause severe health complications. Eating a healthy diet helps maintain the good health of your heart and other blood-related factors.
Workout regularly
Working out regularly ensures proper regulation of blood in the body. Furthermore, working out daily and maintaining the right weight can reduce the possibility of coronary thrombosis caused by obesity. Working out daily also helps you avoid the development of other disorders that may later lead to coronary thrombosis.
Check and treat for hormonal imbalance
Hormonal imbalances are another cause of the development of blood clots in the heart as well as other parts of the body. Make sure to notice the necessary signs of hormonal imbalance. In case an abnormality is detected, treat it with the right medication or treatment.
In conclusion, keeping a close eye on the early signs can reduce the severity of your blood clots. In addition to this, the best cure is prevention. Making necessary lifestyle, diet, and workout changes where required is important to live a healthy and happy long life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
