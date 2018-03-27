ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Heart »  5 Ways To Prevent A Cardiac Arrest

5 Ways To Prevent A Cardiac Arrest

The goal of preventing a cardiac arrest is to avoid the formation of clots and the buildup of plaque in the arteries which results in atherosclerosis.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 27, 2018 06:32 IST
3-Min Read
5 Ways To Prevent A Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrest is not the same thing as a heart attack

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cardiac arrest is not the same thing as a heart attack
  2. Working out prevents plaque buildup in the arteries
  3. Smokers are more likely to develop plaque in their arteries
Cardiac arrest is not the same thing as a heart attack. Most people end up confusing these two. But they are two completely different conditions of the heart. Heart attack, essentially, is a plumbing problem when the heart fails to supply oxygen and blood to other parts of the heart and the pump stops working. A cardiac arrest, on the other hand, is an electrical condition. When the electrical impulses of the heart become irrational, it causes an irregular heartbeat. Though these two are different, a heart attack may sometimes become a cardiac arrest.

How to prevent a cardiac arrest?

Primarily, the goal of preventing a cardiac arrest is to avoid the formation of clots and the buildup of plaque in the arteries which results in atherosclerosis. So if you wish to prevent a cardiac arrest from taking place, you need to focus on healthy habits which prevent plaque from building up in the arteries.

Here's a list of the 5 simplest ways of preventing a cardiac arrest. Take a look.

1. Exercise

It is essential for you to keep your body going at all times. Exercising is the simplest way to ensure that. Exercise every day for just 15 to 20 minutes and that's good enough for your heart. Working out prevents plaque buildup in the arteries, thereby preventing cardiac arrest.

cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest: Exercise regularly
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat right, eat healthy

Your diet is very crucial to your heart health. Eating the wrong sort of food can land your heart in trouble. This includes the high cholesterol foods. Oily, sugary and high-carb foods are not good for your heart. They increase the bad cholesterol levels and clog the arteries, thereby preventing proper blood flow. Instead, stick to a diet high in fruits and veggies. These will make up for your nutritional requirements and will lower the risk of a cardiac arrest too.

cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest: Eat healthy food
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lose weight

If you are overweight or obese, it is important for you to lose weight. This is essential for your heart. Studies show that obesity is a risk factor for heart disease. So if your BMI is higher than normal, it is time for you to give up on unhealthy foods and stick to a healthier lifestyle which can help you lose weight. Try to cut down on your calorie intake and hit the gym regularly for achieving this goal.

cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest: Try to lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Quit drinking and smoking

Smoking and drinking could increase your heart muscle and increase your blood pressure, which together contributes to a risk of suffering a cardiac arrest. In any form, tobacco should be avoided. Studies show that smokers are more likely to develop plaque in their arteries as compared to the non-smoking lot. So give up on these two extremely unhealthy habits, for the sake of your heart health.

cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest: Quit smoking
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Reduce emotional stress

Cut down on emotional stress, it is one of the major contributing factors responsible for a cardiac arrest. Try to avoid emotional stress as much as possible. Focus on things which make you happy and release your stress. 

cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest: Reduce emotional stress
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

These Homemade Fermented Probiotic Drinks Are Best For Your Health
These Homemade Fermented Probiotic Drinks Are Best For Your Health

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Here's Why Old People Have A Disturbed Sleep

Can Timing Of Meals Help With Weight Loss?

Knee Pain Can Lead To Depression

The Link Between PCOD And Anxiety Decoded!

Here's How You Can Sustain Weight Loss

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------