10 Herbal Home Remedies To Help Manage Bad Cholesterol Levels
Here we learn about some remedial ways to lower cholesterol that you should incorporate into your routine to live a long and healthy life.
Consulting with a healthcare provider before starting any new herbal remedies is also recommended
There are good and bad cholesterol in every person's body. For the body to generate vitamins and function properly, it needs healthy cholesterol. Elevated amounts of bad cholesterol can create long-term cardiac problems by narrowing your arteries' blood flow. Continue reading to learn about some remedial ways to lower cholesterol that you should incorporate into your routine to live a long and healthy life.
These herbal remedies can help reduce bad cholesterol:
1. Garlic
Garlic has been found to lower cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure. It contains allicin, a compound that helps decrease cholesterol production in the liver. To benefit from garlic, you can consume it raw, add it to your meals, or take garlic supplements.
2. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce cholesterol levels. It also prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, which is beneficial for heart health. You can add turmeric to your cooking or take turmeric supplements.
3. Green tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins that have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol levels. Drinking green tea regularly can help improve your cholesterol profile and reduce the risk of heart disease.
4. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignans, which can help lower cholesterol levels. Consuming ground flaxseeds daily can help improve your heart health.
5. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is high in soluble fibre, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Eating oatmeal for breakfast regularly can be beneficial for managing cholesterol levels.
6. Fish oil
Fish oil supplements are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been found to lower triglycerides and improve cholesterol levels. Taking fish oil supplements can be beneficial for heart health.
7. Grapefruit
Grapefruit contains antioxidants like flavonoids and vitamin C, which can help reduce cholesterol levels. Eating grapefruit regularly or drinking fresh grapefruit juice can be beneficial for managing cholesterol levels.
8. Cinnamon
Cinnamon has been found to lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Adding cinnamon to your meals or beverages can help improve your cholesterol profile.
9. Ginger
Ginger contains compounds that can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation. Adding fresh ginger to your meals or drinking ginger tea regularly can be beneficial for heart health.
10. Red yeast rice
Red yeast rice contains monacolin K, a compound that is similar to statins and can help lower cholesterol levels. Taking red yeast rice supplements can help manage cholesterol levels.
To maximise the benefits of these herbal remedies for managing bad cholesterol levels, it is important to incorporate them into your daily routine consistently. You can try adding a variety of these remedies to your meals, teas, or supplements to ensure you are getting a good mix of nutrients that can improve your heart health. It is also essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress levels. Consulting with a healthcare provider before starting any new herbal remedies is also recommended to ensure they are safe and appropriate for your individual health needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
