From Scalp To Stomach: 7 Surprising Signs Your Gut Is Out Of Balance
The 16th Probiotic Symposium highlighted that there are 7 surprising signs that may indicate that your gut is out of balance. Here are the signs that you need to know and how to correct them.
Gut health can show up in surprising ways (image is for representation purposes only)
HIGHLIGHTS
- 7 out of 10 Indians suffer from gut issues affecting overall health and immunity
- Persistent dandruff, unexplained fatigue, and mood swings signal possible gut imbalance
- Bloating, irregular bowel movements, and sugar cravings indicate gut dysbiosis symptoms
7 out of 10 individuals in India suffer from some kind of gut issue; this is concerning, as the gut is known as the second brain of the body. Proper gut function is essential, as it is responsible for everything from your actual brain function to your immune system functioning. This was highlighted in great detail at the 16th Probiotic Symposium, where an extensive panel of medical professionals shared real-life patient stories where people suffered from a host of physical ailments whose root cause was related to their impaired gut function. Gut imbalance tends to show up in unexpected places and needs to be addressed with the seriousness it deserves in order to ensure your long-term health is preserved.
7 Surprising Signs Your Gut Is Out Of Balance
1. Persistent Dandruff Or Itchy Scalp
There is a direct correlation between persistent dandruff or having an itchy scalp and gut inflammation. An inflamed gut exhibits signs on the surface of the skin as the mechanism of dysbiosis occurs. This happens due to an imbalance in the good bacteria and bad bacteria in the gut environment. This has been documented in the research published in the Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology journal.
Note: You need to consult a trichologist who can address your gut-skin connection concerns if you are experiencing persistent dandruff or a very itchy scalp.
2. Unexplained Fatigue
When an individual suffers from unexplained fatigue or tiredness even after taking proper rest, then gut issues may be behind it. Gut dysbiosis is responsible for persistent and unexplained fatigue without any physical exertion and needs to be treated by addressing the issues with gut function. The root cause of unexplained fatigue is poor nutrient absorption that takes place due to the gut being out of sync.
This has also been highlighted in the search published in the Food and Humanity journal, where the cycle of poor nutrient absorption results in unexplained fatigue and, if it remains unaddressed, leads to chronic diseases.
Note: You need to discuss your experience with unexplained fatigue with a nutritionist who can work on addressing it based on your current energy levels and gut health status.
3. Mood Swings Or Anxiety
The gut and brain are connected via the gut-brain axis, and serotonin production is responsible for mood regulation. If the desired amount of serotonin is not secreted due to gut dysbiosis, then you can experience mood swings or anxiety that can send you over the edge on a day-to-day basis. This has been studied in great detail in the research published in the Food Science and Nutrition journal; hence, you need to pay attention to what you eat on a daily basis and when you do so, as your mood could be explained.
Note: You need to consult a psychiatrist to figure out if your anxiety attacks or mood swings are a result of your gut microbiome's malfunctioning.
4. Bloating Or Irregular Bowel Movements
Bloating or irregular bowel movements are classic signs of gut imbalance, and the research in the Food Allergies and IBS journal clearly points to this correlation. When people develop serious gut issues, diseases like irritable bowel syndrome and food intolerances can occur. If you are suffering from persistent bloating after eating or have irregular bowel movements, you need to consult a medical professional who can help you figure out the cause and treat it.
Note: A specialist, such as a gastroenterologist, can explain in great detail that your gut may be out of balance due to a variety of reasons or specific lifestyle habits; that is why you need to take your gut health seriously.
Also Read: The Indian Gut vs The World: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Your Microbiome
5. Sugar Cravings
When the bacteria are in your gut in imbalance, meaning that there is a lack of beneficial bacterial strains, such as lactobacillus, in your gut, then a gut imbalance occurs. The imbalanced gut bacteria feed on sugar; hence, your cravings for sugar increase when you have an imbalanced gut. This has been flagged in the research published in the FEBS Journal, and the correlation should be a reminder that if you start craving sugar suddenly, then you need to look at your overall gut function.
Note: A dietitian can recommend ways to rebalance your gut with prebiotics and provide the best approach to restore gut balance.
6. Skin Breakouts Or Acne
While skin breakouts or acne are caused by inflammation and toxin build-up, the link to gut issues is prominent. People who consume ultra-processed foods in large quantities tend to have a weak skin barrier and issues with skin breakouts and acne persistently. But to effectively make a distinction between acne due to external or internal issues, you need to consult a medical professional who can look at your medical history and perform tests to figure out if your skin breakouts are related to your skin health. This has been highlighted in a systematic review from the journal Microbe.
Note: A dermatologist can guide you on gut-cleansing diets to help restore your gut microbiota if you are concerned about your skin health.
7. Frequent Infections Or Low Immunity
According to the research published in the Nutrients journal, 70% of immune cells reside in the gut. That is why taking care of your gut is essential if you want to avoid getting sick. You need to balance your diet with enough probiotics to ensure your gut remains healthy. If you are someone who gets frequent infections or has overall immunity, then you need to reassess your gut health. You need to invest in making your gut healthy to avoid falling sick.
Note: You need to consult an immunologist who can specifically guide you on probiotics and how they can boost your immunity.
Also Read: 10-Year-Old Delhi Girl Diagnosed With Chronic Pancreatitis: Why This Is Alarming And How To Protect Your Child
How To Restore Gut Balance
Medical professionals at the 16th Probiotic Symposium all highlighted that you need to practise daily habits that make your gut health better. Here are the tips that were shared:
- Diet tips include eating enough fibre and fermented foods and hydrating regularly.
- Lifestyle tips like getting enough sleep, effective stress management, and daily physical movement are necessary.
- When to seek medical help is also important, as chronic issues need medical intervention to stop them from progressing to serious health complications.
Gut health is responsible for the health of the entire body, and you need to be able to read the subtle signs that your body may be sending and consult experts when needed for correction.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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