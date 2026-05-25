Home »  Healthy Diet & nbsp;»  From Poha To Dal Cheela: Nutritionist Rates Popular Breakfasts From Worst To Best

From Poha To Dal Cheela: Nutritionist Rates Popular Breakfasts From Worst To Best

A nutritionist rates popular breakfast options based on protein, fibre, satiety and overall nutrition
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  Debosmita Ghosh Updated: May 25, 2026 07:26 IST
4-Min Read
From Poha To Dal Cheela: Nutritionist Rates Popular Breakfasts From Worst To Best

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Breakfasts vary in their ability to provide lasting energy and satiety
  2. Instant oats score low due to low protein and quick hunger return
  3. Idli sambar and curd paratha rate higher for protein and fermentation benefits

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, but not all breakfasts work the same way for the body. Some meals give quick energy but leave you hungry again within an hour, while others keep you fuller for longer and help maintain stable energy levels throughout the morning.

The difference usually comes down to balance – especially the mix of protein, fibre, healthy fats and carbohydrates in the meal.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared an Instagram post where she rates popular breakfast options from “worst to best” based on nutrition, satiety and blood sugar balance. Her main message is simple: no breakfast needs to be perfect, but small upgrades can make a big difference over time.



RELATED STORIES
related

Taking Mounjaro? Dermatologist Explains How The Drug Affects Your Hair And Skin

A dermatologist shares important skin and hair care tips for people taking Mounjaro or experiencing rapid weight loss

related

Top 5 Foods Recommended By Gastroenterologist To Improve Gut Health And Digestion

The right balance of fibre-rich, probiotic and prebiotic foods will help maintain gut balance and reduce issues like bloating and constipation

Here's How Batra Rates Common Breakfasts

Instant Oats – 2/10



While convenient, instant oats are often low in protein and may not keep people full for very long.

Upma – 4/10

Upma is comforting and easy to make, but it can be carb-heavy when eaten alone. She suggests pairing it with yoghurt to add protein and improve satiety.

Poha – 4/10

Poha is light and easy to digest, but again, it benefits from extra protein. Adding curd, peanuts, or sprouts can help make it more balanced.

Idli Sambar – 7/10

This combination scores higher because it includes fermentation benefits along with protein from dal-based sambar.

Curd Paratha – 7/10

According to her, curd paratha can be nourishing depending on the amount of oil used and portion size.

Egg Toast – 8/10

Eggs add protein, making the meal more filling and satisfying compared to plain toast.

Ragi Pancakes – 6/10

Ragi provides more fibre and slower energy release, especially when prepared without added sugar.

Sprouts Bowl – 9/10

A sprouts bowl ranks high because it is packed with fibre, nutrients, and plant-based protein.

Dal Cheela – 9/10

She calls dal cheela one of the most balanced Indian breakfasts, thanks to its good mix of protein and fibre.

Amaranth Puffs With Yoghurt – 9.2/10

This combination gets one of the highest scores for its mix of protein, fibre and gut-friendly support.

The overall takeaway from her post is that breakfast does not need to be fancy or restrictive. Simple tweaks like adding protein, improving fibre intake and balancing carbs can help support better energy and fullness through the day.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Best Drinks To Beat Bloating
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases