Dealing With Skin And Hormonal Issues? Nutritionist Recommends These Supplements
For those worried about spots on their skin, glutathione can work wonders, as per Anjali Mukerjee.
If you also have skin and hormonal issues, follow Anjali Mukerjee's tips
Many of us face various hormonal and skin-related issues that can significantly affect our overall well-being and confidence. From battling stubborn acne, dark circles and pigmentation to dealing with dark spots, these skin problems are common and frustrating. On the other hand, hormonal issues such as thyroid imbalances and PCOD have also become increasingly prevalent in today's fast-paced lifestyle. To address these concerns, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee offers a practical and straightforward approach. In a recent Instagram video, she shared valuable tips for tackling these issues with targeted supplements. For managing acne, she recommends taking zinc. If you are struggling with excess mucus in the body, N-acetylcysteine is her go-to suggestion. For those worried about spots on their skin, glutathione can work wonders. When it comes to improving thyroid function, Anjali highlights the importance of selenium. If constipation is a recurring issue, she advises trying magnesium hydroxide. Finally, for achieving a radiant and glowing complexion, she recommends vitamin C.
Look at her post:
In her caption, Anjali Mukerjee writes, “By incorporating these supplements into your daily routine, you can take proactive steps toward managing both skin and hormonal issues effectively while promoting overall health and well-being. Looking to clear skin, boost energy, and balance hormones?”
The nutritionist adds, “This video is packed with easy, game-changing tips to tackle it all—from acne to thyroid health! … Needless to say you need to correct your diet and lifestyle too if you want to see the results… But these supplements are an important part of the entire protocol !! Check it out and share with someone you care about.”
Anjali Mukerjee also includes a “disclaimer”, which reads, “The purpose of this post is to provide researched information on health and is not intended to treat or cure ailments. It is important to understand that no ‘post' can be used to treat without a detailed consultation with us or with your physician. No single product or food can treat any disease or condition. This video is for information purposes only.”
If you also have skin and hormonal issues, follow Anjali Mukerjee's tips and stay healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.