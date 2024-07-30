Nutrition: Here Are Supplements You Do & Don't Need
Here we share a list of supplements you should and shouldn't take.
Taking supplements alongside a proper diet can boost health in certain cases, particularly when specific nutrient deficiencies exist or when dietary intake alone may not suffice due to medical conditions or lifestyle factors. However, it's smart to avoid unnecessary supplements, especially when a balanced diet can provide adequate nutrition. Over-supplementation can lead to toxicity and adverse interactions. Tailoring supplement intake based on individual needs, dietary habits, and medical advice ensures optimal benefits while minimising risks, highlighting the importance of a personalised approach to supplementation. Read on as we share a list of supplements you should and shouldn't take.
5 Supplements you should consider taking
1. Vitamin D
Vitamin D is crucial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, as well as supporting the immune system, brain, and nervous system. Adequate levels of vitamin D are vital for the growth and development of bones and teeth and improved resistance against certain diseases.
2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 fatty acids play a crucial role in brain function, inflammation reduction, and heart health. Omega-3s are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help manage conditions such as arthritis and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
3. Probiotics
Probiotics are live microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed, typically by improving or restoring the gut flora. They help balance the friendly bacteria in the digestive system and can enhance the gut barrier, preventing harmful bacteria from entering the bloodstream.
4. Vitamin C
Vitamin C helps protect cells from harmful molecules called free radicals. Vitamin C also enhances the absorption of iron from plant-based foods and boosts the immune system by encouraging the production of white blood cells.
5. Zinc
Zinc is an essential mineral and is necessary for immune function, wound healing, DNA synthesis, and cell division. Zinc also supports normal growth and development during pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence.
5 Supplements you should avoid
1. Multivitamins
Whole foods provide a complex matrix of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and other beneficial compounds that supplements can't fully replicate. Moreover, excessive intake of certain vitamins and minerals can lead to toxicity and adverse health effects.
2. Beta-carotene
Beta-carotene is a precursor to vitamin A and is found in many colourful fruits and vegetables. Most people get enough beta-carotene from their diet, and the body efficiently converts it to vitamin A as needed.
3. Calcium
Many people can meet their calcium needs through diet alone, especially if they consume dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods. The body also requires vitamin D to absorb calcium effectively, which is why a balanced diet is crucial.
4. Iron
Iron is vital for red blood cell production and oxygen transport, but most people can get sufficient iron from their diet. Excessive iron intake can be harmful, particularly for those who do not have an iron deficiency.
5. Vitamin E
Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. It's found in many foods, including nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils. Most people can get enough vitamin E through their diet without needing supplements.
Keep these suggestions in mind when researching what supplements you should or shouldn't take. Talk to a doctor to understand your body's needs better and figure out which supplements you may or may not need.
